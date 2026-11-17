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Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global minimal residual disease testing market was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 3.0 billion in 2026 to USD 7.1 billion by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2026 to 2033, reflecting growing demand for advanced cancer monitoring technologies and more precise clinical decision-making.

North America led the minimal residual disease testing market in 2025, accounting for 46.4% of global revenue. The region's strong position is supported by established healthcare infrastructure, access to advanced molecular diagnostic technologies, active oncology research, and the adoption of testing across hospitals, specialty clinics, and diagnostic laboratories.

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and examines the latest minimal residual disease testing market trends across key segments. Covering the period from 2021 - 2033, the analysis evaluates market performance by technology, cancer type, end use, and region. It also highlights growth opportunities, competitive developments, product innovation, and factors expected to influence future demand.

Technology Outlook

The technology analysis includes the following categories:



Flow Cytometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Others

These technologies are assessed based on revenue performance, adoption trends, clinical applications, and their potential contribution to market growth from 2021 - 2033.

Cancer Type Outlook

The market analysis covers major cancer categories associated with minimal residual disease testing:



Hematological Malignancy

Leukemia

Lymphoma Solid Tumors

The report evaluates revenue opportunities within these categories and examines how evolving cancer care strategies, testing capabilities, and research activity may affect demand over the forecast period.

End Use Outlook

Market revenue is analyzed across the principal organizations using or supporting minimal residual disease testing:



Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes Others

The end use assessment identifies adoption patterns and potential opportunities across clinical diagnostics, patient monitoring, oncology research, and related healthcare settings.

Regional Outlook

The geographic analysis encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Regional and country-level forecasts offer insight into differences in market maturity, technology adoption, healthcare investment, research activity, and commercial opportunities. The analysis enables organizations to compare established markets with developing regions and identify areas with attractive long-term revenue potential.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report supports informed business planning through comprehensive market intelligence and detailed revenue forecasts. It examines the competitive landscape, including the presence and positioning of key market participants, while identifying trends and market drivers expected to shape the minimal residual disease testing industry.



Global, regional, and country-level market analysis

Revenue forecasts by technology, cancer type, and end use

Assessment of market growth opportunities and emerging trends

Competitive strategy and market share analysis

Review of product innovation and industry developments Actionable insights for strategic planning and revenue expansion

Healthcare companies, diagnostic technology providers, laboratories, investors, academic institutions, and other industry stakeholders can use the report to assess market conditions, evaluate competitive positioning, identify new revenue streams, and guide investment and expansion decisions in the global minimal residual disease testing market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Technology

1.2.2. Cancer Type

1.2.3. End use

1.2.4. Regional scope

1.2.5. Estimates and forecasts timeline

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.4.3. Secondary sources

1.4.4. Primary research

1.4.5. Details of primary research

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data analysis models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.7.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7.3. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.7.4. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Primary Sources

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Technology Outlook

2.2.2. Test Type Outlook

2.2.3. Cancer Type Outlook

2.2.4. End use Outlook

2.2.5. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technology Market Share, 2025 & 2033

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by Technology Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033

4.4.1. Flow Cytometry

4.4.2. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

4.4.3. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

4.4.4. Others

Chapter 5. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market: Cancer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Cancer Type Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by Cancer Type Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033

5.4.1. Hematological Malignancy

5.4.1.1. Leukemia

5.4.1.2. Lymphoma

5.4.2. Solid Tumors

Chapter 6. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market: End use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End use Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by End use Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033

6.4.1. Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

6.4.2. Academic and Research Institutes

6.4.3. Diagnostic Laboratories

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

7.4.1. Country analyses cover key country dynamics, regulatory framework, competitive scenario, and market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. North America

7.5.1. North America: SWOT Analysis

7.5.2. U.S.

7.5.3. Canada

7.5.4. Mexico

7.6. Europe

7.6.1. Europe: SWOT Analysis

7.6.2. UK

7.6.3. Germany

7.6.4. France

7.6.5. Italy

7.6.6. Spain

7.6.7. Norway

7.6.8. Sweden

7.6.9. Denmark

7.7. Asia Pacific

7.7.1. Asia Pacific: SWOT Analysis

7.7.2. Japan

7.7.3. China

7.7.4. India

7.7.5. Australia

7.7.6. South Korea

7.7.7. Thailand

7.8. Latin America

7.8.1. Latin America: SWOT Analysis

7.8.2. Brazil

7.8.3. Argentina

7.9. MEA

7.9.1. MEA: SWOT Analysis

7.9.2. South Africa

7.9.3. Saudi Arabia

7.9.4. UAE

7.9.5. Kuwait

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2025

8.3.4. Company profiles cover company overview, financial performance, product benchmarking, and strategic initiatives

8.3.4.1. Exact Sciences Corporation

8.3.4.2. GRAIL, LLC

8.3.4.3. Veracyte, Inc.

8.3.4.4. Natera, Inc.

8.3.4.5. Guardant Health

8.3.4.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

8.3.4.7. FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC.

8.3.4.8. QIAGEN

8.3.4.9. mdxhealth

8.3.4.10. Bio-Techne

List of Tables [96]

List of Figures [99]

Companies Featured



Exact Sciences Corporation

GRAIL, LLC

Veracyte, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Guardant Health

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC.

QIAGEN

mdxhealth. Bio-Techne.

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