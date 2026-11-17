MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burgers, ribs, seafood, and The Garden Bar take center stage

Maryville, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruby Tuesday, a leading casual American bar and grill chain, is introducing a refreshed core menu nationwide, putting a renewed focus on the categories that have long defined the brand: burgers, ribs, seafood and the signature Garden Bar. The menu features an expanded burger selection, including the return of the fan-favorite Colossal Burger, larger eight-ounce chicken breasts in every chicken sandwich and entrée, and new appetizers with an updated queso recipe.

“We know what our guests come to Ruby Tuesday for, and this menu is about putting even more focus behind those favorites while making ordering easier,” said Kevin FitzPatrick, chief marketing officer at Ruby Tuesday.“By streamlining our menu and strengthening the offerings we're known for, we're making it easier for guests to find what they love. This is an important step in the direction we're taking the brand, and it's only the beginning.”

What's New on the Menu:



Appetizers: Pretzel Bites, Dip Trio, Onion Rings, and Loaded Fries and Tots

Burgers: Jalapeno Smashed, Garlic Parmesan Smashed Chicken: Big Country Fried Chicken, Simply Grilled Chicken, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and Big Grilled Chicken Sandwich

The menu refresh strategically follows Ruby Tuesday's recent launch of Everyday Fresh Meals on November 5. The value menu offers entrées ranging from burgers and sandwiches to ribs and pasta, with four price points starting at $9.99. Available seven days a week, the line-up gives guests more ways to enjoy Ruby Tuesday favorites at a consistent price, with each meal including an entrée, unlimited trips to The Garden Bar, and a bottomless drink. Together, the two initiatives bring renewed attention to the brand, with an emphasis on its signature offerings and everyday value.

“We're continuing to evolve Ruby Tuesday with a focus on what we do best: serving great food, creating a great guest experience and delivering tremendous value,” adds FitzPatrick.“That means constantly looking at how we can keep things exciting without losing sight of the favorites that got us here.”

Guests can also enjoy a holiday menu launching alongside the refreshed core menu, featuring Coconut Shrimp, Scallop Medallions and a 16-ounce T-Bone. The refreshed core menu and holiday offerings are now available at Ruby Tuesday locations nationwide. For more information or to find a location near you, visit.

About Ruby Tuesday

Founded in 1972, Ruby Tuesday is a leading casual American bar and grill chain known for its broad menu and warm, welcoming atmosphere. With a focus on fresh ingredients, quality, and value, Ruby Tuesday offers a wide variety of guest favorites from handcrafted burgers and slow-cooked ribs to seafood, and its signature Garden Bar. With locations across the U.S., Ruby Tuesday continues to deliver classic American comfort food with gracious hospitality at the center of every experience. For more information, visit rubytuesday.com. Follow Ruby Tuesday on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

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Ruby Tuesday brings back the fan-favorite Colossal Burger Ruby Tuesday refreshed its core menu nationwide

CONTACT: Renee Cossman...