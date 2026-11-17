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Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cattle Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cattle management software market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 2.3 billion in 2026 to USD 5.0 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.6% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the continued digital transformation of dairy and beef production systems.

Market growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of livestock identification and traceability systems, expanding commercial cattle farming operations, and greater emphasis on animal health monitoring. Cattle producers are implementing digital platforms to improve herd productivity, support regulatory compliance, optimize resource allocation, and strengthen operational efficiency.

Stricter disease surveillance requirements are also encouraging farms and livestock businesses to invest in cattle management software. These solutions support timely health monitoring, breeding management, feeding programs, milking operations, and herd performance assessment. In parallel, rising investment in precision livestock farming is creating opportunities for software providers to deliver more integrated, data-driven platforms across the cattle production value chain.

North America accounted for the largest regional market share in 2025, representing 33.5% of global revenue. The region's leadership reflects established commercial dairy and beef industries, widespread technology adoption, advanced livestock monitoring infrastructure, and increasing demand for traceability and regulatory reporting. The report also evaluates growth opportunities across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis, industry trend assessment, and market forecasts across key segments from 2021 to 2033.

Sector Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Dairy Meat

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Monitoring

Trading/ Marketing Other Software

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



On-premise Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Milking Harvesting Management

Breeding Management

Feeding Management

Health Monitoring Other Applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers comprehensive cattle management software market intelligence for technology providers, livestock businesses, investors, consultants, and other industry stakeholders. It examines market size, revenue potential, competitive positioning, regional performance, product innovation, and emerging trends affecting software adoption.



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Assess revenue performance and growth opportunities across major sectors, software categories, deployment modalities, applications, regions, and countries.

Competitive Landscape: Evaluate the market presence and strategic positioning of leading cattle management software providers.

Growth Trends: Identify developments in livestock traceability, animal health technology, precision farming, cloud adoption, and farm digitalization.

Revenue Opportunities: Explore potential revenue streams across dairy operations, meat production, monitoring platforms, and specialized management applications. Strategic Decision Support: Apply market forecasts, competitive insights, and regional analysis to investment planning, product development, and business expansion.

By combining segment-level forecasts with regional market assessment, the report helps stakeholders understand the commercial factors shaping cattle management software adoption through 2033. Its analysis supports informed decision-making in a market increasingly influenced by productivity requirements, disease prevention, supply chain transparency, regulatory oversight, and demand for connected livestock management systems.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Sector

1.2.2. Application

1.2.3. Animal

1.2.4. Software

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information Or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Bottom-Up Approach

1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List Of Secondary Sources

1.9. List Of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Application of Artificial Intelligence

3.2.1.2. Rise in Product Launches

3.2.1.3. Growing Startup Culture in the Market

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Insufficient Network Infrastructure

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Pricing Model Analysis

3.5. Tariff Impact Analysis

3.6. Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Cattle Management Software Market: Sector Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Cattle Management Software Market, Sector: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Cattle Management Software Market, Sector: Movement Analysis

4.3. Cattle Management Software Market Estimates & Forecasts, Sector, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Dairy

4.4.1. Dairy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD billion)

4.5. Meat

4.5.1. Meat Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Cattle Management Software Market: Software Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Cattle Management Software Market, Software: Segment Dashboard

5.2. Cattle Management Software Market, Software: Movement Analysis

5.3. Cattle Management Software Market Estimates & Forecasts, Software, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Monitoring

5.4.1. Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Trading/ Marketing

5.5.1. Trading/ Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Other Software

5.6.1. Other Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Cattle Management Software Market: Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Cattle Management Software Market, Modality: Segment Dashboard

6.2. Cattle Management Software Market, Modality: Movement Analysis

6.3. Cattle Management Software Market Estimates & Forecasts, Modality, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. On-Premise

6.4.1. On-Premise Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Cloud

6.5.1. Cloud Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Cattle Management Software Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Cattle Management Software Market, Application: Segment Dashboard

7.2. Cattle Management Software Market, Application: Movement Analysis

7.3. Cattle Management Software Market Estimates & Forecasts, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Milk Harvesting Management

7.4.1. Milk Harvesting Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Reproduction/ Breeding Management

7.5.1. Reproduction/ Breeding Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Feeding Management

7.6.1. Feeding Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Health Management

7.7.1. Health Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8. Other Applications

7.8.1. Other Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Cattle Management Software Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Dashboard

8.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

8.3. North America

8.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.2. U.S

8.3.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.3.2.2. Competitive Scenario

8.3.2.3. Regulatory Framework

8.3.2.4. U.S. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.3. Canada

8.3.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.3.3.2. Competitive Scenario

8.3.3.3. Regulatory Framework

8.3.3.4. Canada Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.4. Mexico

8.3.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.3.4.2. Competitive Scenario

8.3.4.3. Regulatory Framework

8.3.4.4. Mexico Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.2. UK

8.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.2.2. Competitive Scenario

8.4.2.3. Regulatory Framework

8.4.2.4. UK Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.3. Germany

8.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.3.2. Competitive Scenario

8.4.3.3. Regulatory Framework

8.4.3.4. Germany Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.4. France

8.4.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.4.2. Competitive Scenario

8.4.4.3. Regulatory Framework

8.4.4.4. France Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.5. Italy

8.4.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.5.2. Competitive Scenario

8.4.5.3. Regulatory Framework

8.4.5.4. Italy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.6. Spain

8.4.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.6.2. Competitive Scenario

8.4.6.3. Regulatory Framework

8.4.6.4. Spain Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.7. Denmark

8.4.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.7.2. Competitive Scenario

8.4.7.3. Regulatory Framework

8.4.7.4. Denmark Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.8. Sweden

8.4.8.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.8.2. Competitive Scenario

8.4.8.3. Regulatory Framework

8.4.8.4. Sweden Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.9. Norway

8.4.9.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.9.2. Competitive Scenario

8.4.9.3. Regulatory Framework

8.4.9.4. Norway Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.5.2.2. Competitive Scenario

8.5.2.3. Regulatory Framework

8.5.2.4. Japan Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.3. China

8.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.5.3.2. Competitive Scenario

8.5.3.3. Regulatory Framework

8.5.3.4. China Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.4. India

8.5.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.5.4.2. Competitive Scenario

8.5.4.3. Regulatory Framework

8.5.4.4. India Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.5. Australia

8.5.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.5.5.2. Competitive Scenario

8.5.5.3. Regulatory Framework

8.5.5.4. Australia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.6. Thailand

8.5.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.5.6.2. Competitive Scenario

8.5.6.3. Regulatory Framework

8.5.6.4. Thailand Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.7. South Korea

8.5.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.5.7.2. Competitive Scenario

8.5.7.3. Regulatory Framework

8.5.7.4. South Korea Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Latin America

8.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.2. Brazil

8.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.6.2.2. Competitive Scenario

8.6.2.3. Regulatory Framework

8.6.2.4. Brazil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.3. Argentina

8.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.6.3.2. Competitive Scenario

8.6.3.3. Regulatory Framework

8.6.3.4. Argentina Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7. MEA

8.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.2. South Africa

8.7.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.7.2.2. Competitive Scenario

8.7.2.3. Regulatory Framework

8.7.2.4. South Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.3. UAE

8.7.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.7.3.2. Competitive Scenario

8.7.3.3. Regulatory Framework

8.7.3.4. UAE Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.4. Saudi Arabia

8.7.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.7.4.2. Competitive Scenario

8.7.4.3. Regulatory Framework

8.7.4.4. Saudi Arabia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.5. Kuwait

8.7.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.7.5.2. Competitive Scenario

8.7.5.3. Regulatory Framework

8.7.5.4. Kuwait Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.6. Qatar

8.7.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.7.6.2. Competitive Scenario

8.7.6.3. Regulatory Framework

8.7.6.4. Qatar Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.7. Oman

8.7.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.7.7.2. Competitive Scenario

8.7.7.3. Regulatory Framework

8.7.7.4. Oman Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Participant Categorization

9.1.1. Market Leaders

9.1.2. Emerging Players

9.2. Market Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Afimilk Ltd.

9.3.1.1. Company Overview

9.3.1.2. Financial Performance

9.3.1.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.2. DeLaval

9.3.2.1. Company Overview

9.3.2.2. Financial Performance

9.3.2.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.3. BouMatic

9.3.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.4. Merck & Co., Inc.

9.3.4.1. Company Overview

9.3.4.2. Financial Performance

9.3.4.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.5. Zoetis (Performance Livestock Analytics)

9.3.5.1. Company Overview

9.3.5.2. Financial Performance

9.3.5.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.6. Lely

9.3.6.1. Company Overview

9.3.6.2. Financial Performance

9.3.6.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.7. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

9.3.7.1. Company Overview

9.3.7.2. Financial Performance

9.3.7.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.8. Fullwood Packo

9.3.8.1. Company Overview

9.3.8.2. Financial Performance

9.3.8.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.9. PsiBorg Technologies Pvt. Ltd

9.3.9.1. Company Overview

9.3.9.2. Financial Performance

9.3.9.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.10. Breedr

9.3.10.1. Company Overview

9.3.10.2. Financial Performance

9.3.10.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.11. Cattlesoft Inc.

9.3.11.1. Company Overview

9.3.11.2. Financial Performance

9.3.11.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.12. DigitalBeef, LLC

9.3.12.1. Company Overview

9.3.12.2. Financial Performance

9.3.12.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.13. Prudence Technology Pvt. Ltd.,

9.3.13.1. Company Overview

9.3.13.2. Financial Performance

9.3.13.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [135]

List of Figures [87]

Companies Featured



Afimilk Ltd.

DeLaval

BouMatic

Merck & Co., Inc.

Zoetis (Performance Livestock Analytics)

Lely

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Fullwood Packo

Fancom BV

PsiBorg Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Breedr

Cattlesoft Inc.

DigitalBeef, LLC Prudence Technology Pvt. Ltd.

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