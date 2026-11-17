MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: the lawsuit alleges Nvidia's Megaspeed assurances omitted its chief executive's intimate relationship with a Megaspeed executive whom U.S. officials reportedly identified as a Chinese intelligence asset

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies pension funds, ERISA plan fiduciaries, and other institutional investors in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Nvidia securities between October 9, 2025 and November 8, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Nvidia shares fell $7.97 apiece, or 4.27%, in the November 9, 2026 trading session after the Board announced an independent investigation involving its chief executive. On an illustrative 1 million-share position, that single session erased about $7.97 million in market value. Institutions evaluating securities recovery should note that the window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on January 8, 2027.

Notice to Institutional Holders: The Alleged Megaspeed Omission

The securities action alleges that, beginning October 9, 2025, Nvidia told the public through a spokesperson that it had found no evidence of chip diversion to China through Megaspeed. Megaspeed is a Singapore-based data center operator that was reportedly under Commerce Department scrutiny. The pleading asserts that these assurances, along with later descriptions of the chief executive's contacts with a Megaspeed executive as routine customer meetings, omitted that the two had an intimate relationship.

On November 8, 2026, the Board disclosed an investigation overseen by independent directors and outside counsel. According to reporting cited in the complaint, the chief executive acknowledged the relationship the same day. As claimed in the lawsuit, institutions that built positions across the 13-month Class Period may have paid prices that did not reflect these alleged risks.

ERISA Fiduciaries and Institutional Investor Securities Recovery



Trustees may wish to compile records of NVDA purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid between October 9, 2025 and November 8, 2026.

Lead plaintiff appointment gives an institution oversight of litigation strategy and counsel selection, subject to court approval.

Courts generally favor the movant with the largest financial interest that can adequately represent the class.

Institutions that do not seek appointment generally remain absent class members and may still share in any recovery. Early coordination with custodians and external managers can help assemble complete Class Period transaction records.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. This complaint alleges that Nvidia's public assurances about Megaspeed left out a relationship that U.S. officials reportedly viewed as a national security concern. Pension trustees and asset managers that held NVDA during the Class Period may wish to evaluate whether a lead plaintiff role serves their beneficiaries." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NVDA Lawsuit

Q: When did NVIDIA Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from October 9, 2025 to November 8, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the NVDA class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the NVDA lawsuit? A: The complaint names NVIDIA Corporation and its chief executive officer, who also serves on the Board of Directors. The chief executive is named as an individual defendant who allegedly made public statements during the Class Period and allegedly acted as a control person of the Company.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my NVDA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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