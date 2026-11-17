MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited-time Black Friday Through Cyber Monday E-Gift Card Deal Serves Up Extra Holiday Cheer

Orlando, FL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keke's Breakfast Cafe is making holiday gifting twice as nice with a Black Friday through Cyber Monday deal that delivers double the value for breakfast and brunch lovers. Guests who purchase a $50 Keke's Breakfast Cafe e-gift card

Available online only Friday, November 27 through Monday, November 30, the Buy $50, Get $50 e-gift card offer gives guests more reasons to put Keke's on their holiday shopping list. Whether gifting a loved one, surprising a friend or treating a colleague, Keke's e-gift cards offer a delicious way to treat someone to their favorite morning meal–from fluffy pancakes, golden Belgian waffles and stuffed French toast to eggs your way, omelets, avocado toast and mimosas.

“This holiday season, we're spreading the cheer with a sweet offer that's twice as nice for those who want to get their shopping done early,” said Jenna Law, senior director of marketing and communications at Keke's Breakfast Cafe.“Our holiday e-gift cards are perfect for everyone on your list and are guaranteed to deliver merry moments as you gather with friends and loved ones around the table.”

The holiday savings at Keke's spread throughout the season. Need a last-minute stocking stuffer? Keke's makes gift giving simple with a sweet e-gift card bonus available now through December 24 – Buy $50, Get $10*.

Keke's Breakfast Cafe offers dine-in, pick-up, and delivery, as well as off-site catering. To find a location near you, visit

*Receive a $50 bonus e-gift card with every $50 online e-gift card purchase 11/27–11/30/26 only, otherwise receive a $10 bonus e-gift card with $50 online e-gift card purchase now through 12/24/26. Bonus cards valid dine-in only through 2/13/27. Minimum $50 individual e-gift card value required, not total cart value.

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About Keke's Breakfast Cafe

Keke's Breakfast Cafe is a Florida-born restaurant chain specializing in breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorites. Known for its freshly made meals, Keke's Breakfast Cafe offers diverse options, including award-winning pancakes, waffles, omelets, paninis, wraps, and a catering menu. With a commitment to high-quality ingredients and excellent customer service, Keke's Breakfast Cafe provides a welcoming and relaxed dining experience for customers of all ages. The cafe currently operates in Florida, Tennessee, Texas, Colorado, California, Nevada, and Georgia, with more exciting growth on the horizon. For additional information, please visit

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Buy $50, Get $50 in e-gift cards online for four days only at Keke's Breakfast Cafe

CONTACT: Jenna Law Keke's Breakfast Cafe...