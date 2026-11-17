MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) December 1 discussion brings together researchers and community organizations to examine Medicaid changes and potential implications for opioid use disorder treatment

New York, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As states implement changes to Medicaid, the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) will host a national webinar on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, examining the program's critical role in addressing the opioid and overdose crisis and how these changes could significantly affect access to treatment.

Medicaid is the nation's largest payer of treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), covering more than half of medications for OUD and nearly two-thirds of outpatient OUD treatment and peer support services for substance use disorders.

The webinar, “ Medicaid's Current and Forthcoming Role in Addressing the Opioid and Overdose Crisis,” will bring together FORE-funded researchers and community-based organizations to discuss emerging policy and implementation challenges, share research findings, and highlight strategies for helping individuals obtain and maintain access to treatment.

"Medicaid plays a central role in making treatment for opioid use disorder available to millions of Americans,” said FORE President Karen A. Scott, MD, MPH.“As states implement changes to the program, research and real-world experience can help illuminate the implications for patients, providers, and communities. This webinar brings together experts who are examining those questions along with frontline providers working on practical approaches to supporting access to care.”

The discussion will feature work supported by FORE, including:



The Urban Institute, which maintains a public-facing dashboard tracking Medicaid coverage of medications used to treat OUD and reverse opioid overdoses.

RAND, which has examined how Medicaid disenrollments following the COVID-19 public health emergency affected access to buprenorphine treatment, as well as state policies that helped individuals maintain coverage.

The Legal Action Center, which is providing technical assistance and resources to help community providers navigate Medicaid work requirement exemptions, enrollment, and recertification processes. Sojourner House in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and AYA House in Kannapolis, North Carolina, which provide housing, treatment, and recovery supports to community members with OUD and are adapting their service delivery to ensure Medicaid-eligible program participants maintain coverage.

The webinar will explore the evolving Medicaid landscape, lessons from prior coverage transitions, and practical approaches to supporting continuity of care for people with opioid use disorder.

Webinar Details

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Time: 2:00–3:30 p.m. ET

Format: Virtual webinar, including an extended discussion and Q&A

Register HERE for the Webinar

About the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts

Founded in 2018, FORE is a national 501(c)(3) grantmaking foundation dedicated to addressing the nation's opioid crisis. Through strategic grantmaking, stakeholder convenings, and informational resources, FORE supports patient-centered, innovative solutions that drive long-term change. To date, FORE has awarded 162 grants totaling $60.1 million to 132 organizations nationwide. FORE is a nationally certified Recovery Friendly Workplace. Follow FORE on LinkedIn and Instagram for updates.

CONTACT: Myrna Manners Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts 718-986-7255...