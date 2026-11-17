A Canadian success story, Stanpac has grown over 70 years to become one of the top companies in its sector in North America, employing over 800 people across 8 facilities in Canada and the US. The imposition by the United States of 50 per cent tariffs on ice cream and dairy packaging has turned what would otherwise be the strongest year in Stanpac's history into a fight to protect its Canadian workers.

“We have been using our cash reserves to protect our Canadian employees and the 500-plus families who depend on Stanpac. If the tariff situation does not change, or if upper levels of government do not come to the table to help us mitigate the impact of these tariffs, then simply put, we will run out of money in the near future. We are paying more in tariffs than the entire company takes in.” says Matt Witt, Co-President.

U.S. tariffs have been costing Stanpac more than $500,000 per week since August 22nd. The company has had to absorb the tariff impacts thus far. They have been in contact with all levels of Canadian and US governments, however to date there has been no financial relief. Because of the nature of the food packaging market, Canadian and Provincial relief programs intended to help companies pivot to new markets do not fit with Stanpac's cross-border operations and integral need to maintain its U.S. market share.

Stanpac will need to reduce its Canadian workforce by approximately 350 people, or 70 per cent, to remain financially viable in the coming months. With no help from any level of government thus far, the financial burden of the US tariffs has forced Stanpac to begin moving production to their United States facilities. Plans are in place to begin moving equipment December 1, 2026. This date represents a critical point of no return, after which returning production to Canada would become unlikely.

“The financial position Stanpac has been placed in because of this trade war creates an untenable situation for Stanpac. In order to survive we need to shift production to our American facilities where we don't have to pay tariffs on our products. This is inefficient and will cost Canadian jobs. The complete lack of support from all levels of government despite our ongoing pleas has forced our hand. All the while the federal government is collecting billions in reciprocal tariffs.” says Andrew Witt Co-President.

While maintaining its head office and main production facility in Smithville Ontario with 500 employees, Stanpac employs approximately 250 people in Brenham, Texas, as well as 90 additional staff at facilities in New Jersey and Wisconsin. As production and equipment moves to the US, those jobs are unlikely to return. The consequences will be devastating for West Lincoln and Niagara.

“Our employees are our neighbours, friends, and family. Generations of people have built their livelihoods around our business. We support West Lincoln Community Care, the West Lincoln Arena, West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, McNally House Hospice and all kinds of youth sports programs. Those organizations are part of the fabric of our community and the very fabric of who we are. When manufacturing jobs disappear, the damage is real and deep and it hurts,” says, Steve Witt Stanpac Founder.