MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dazed Inc. Prepares for Texas Legalization

Austin, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Release

Dazed, Inc. Reports 121% Nine-Month Growth in Franchise Royalties, 72.5% Gross Margin, and Progress on Debt Retirement

November 16, 2026 – Dazed, Inc. (OTC: DAZD), parent company of the Lazydaze +Coffeeshop brand and franchise network, today announced its financial and operational results for 3rd Quarter ending September 30, 2026. The results reflect rapid expansion in recurring franchise royalties, strong gross margins, positive operating cash flow, and continued balance sheet improvements.

Q3 and Nine-Month 2026 Financial Highlights



Recurring Royalty Growth: Franchise royalties and brand fund contributions increased 113.0% year-over-year in Q3 2026 to $51,963 (up from $24,393 in Q3 2025), and rose 120.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 to $129,955 (up from $58,821 in the prior-year period).

Gross Margin Expansion: Nine-month gross profit totaled $772,926 on $1,065,780 in revenue, strengthening gross margin to 72.5% compared to 65.1% in the first nine months of 2025. Q3 2026 gross margin reached 72.6% on $324,134 in quarterly revenue.

Operating Profitability & Positive Cash Flow: Dazed, Inc. generated $67,378 in operating income for the first nine months of 2026. Operating cash flow turned positive to $37,288 for the nine-month period, compared to $(17,850) in cash used in operating activities during the same period in 2025. Short-Term Debt Reduction & Zero Common Dilution: Total debt declined by $89,189 through the first nine months of 2026, highlighted by a 19.7% reduction in short-term notes payable from $244,630 at year-end 2025 to $196,440 as of September 30, 2026. Common shares outstanding remained flat at 690,499,016 with zero common share dilution year-to-date.

Progress on Legacy Convertible Debt Retirement Dazed, Inc. is currently finalizing terms to satisfy and retire the $175,622 convertible bridge note held by a third-party creditor. Legal and formalization efforts are underway to satisfy the obligation and remove it from the balance sheet. Management expects to conclude these negotiations prior to year-end, reducing the obligation from $175,622 to approximately $20,000 and removing risk of potential share dilution for common stockholders.

Texas Legislative Momentum and Market Positioning

Following the November 2026 elections, legislative momentum for cannabis reform in Texas has accelerated significantly. On November 9, 2026-the opening day of bill pre-filing for the 90th Texas Legislature-lawmakers filed multiple companion measures, including House Bills 362 and 369 and Senate Bill 237, to establish a regulated adult-use recreational cannabis market in Texas.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with franchise locations in development in Dallas and Kerrville, Dazed, Inc. is strategically positioned to benefit directly if adult-use legislation advances. A transition to a regulated recreational market in Texas would expand the total addressable market for the company's Lazydaze +Coffeeshop locations. Dazed's existing corporate infrastructure, Texas franchise pipeline, retail operating systems, and local brand recognition provide a strong operational base to meet adult-use retail and consumption demand without rebuilding operations from scratch.

Management Commentary "Our nine-month performance demonstrates the scalability of our franchise and hospitality model," said Hans Enriquez, CEO of Dazed, Inc. "Recurring franchise royalties more than doubled year-over-year, improving margins and generating positive operating cash flow, while we continue working to improve the outstanding share structure without dilution. At the same time, we have paid down nearly 20% of our short-term debt and are finalizing details to satisfy our legacy convertible note before year-end.”

"In our home state of Texas, the November election results and the immediate filing of multiple adult-use cannabis bills for the upcoming legislative session signal a pivotal shift. With headquarters in Austin and franchise stores planned in Dallas and Kerrville, along with a newly announced 2nd location in San Antonio in 2027, our existing footprint gives Dazed a clear operational head start if Texas opens a licensed recreational market."

“Lastly, we have transitioned from our previous banking relationship to cannabis- and hemp-friendly banks. This will allow all entities, such as Smart Brand Digital (Leaftrak), Counterculture Brands Inc ( Lazydaze Franchise), and Craft Herbs LLC (Dazed Distribution), to operate independently and compliantly while creating value for shareholders and franchisees.“Lazy Pay" payments are coming soon to our Leaftrak POS Stack, is live, exploring buybacks strategies, debt is being reduced, revenues are increasing, new stores are opening, and distribution is moving product! Q3 delivered strong results, and we expect continued momentum in Q4. Stay tuned”

About Dazed, Inc. Dazed, Inc. (OTC: DAZD) is the publicly traded parent company of the Lazydaze +Coffeeshop brand, franchise system, and affiliated distribution and digital entities. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company builds, licenses, and franchises cannabis retail stores and consumption lounges. For more information visit us a and and leaftrak.co

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the company's ability to finalize negotiations to satisfy its convertible debt obligation prior to year-end, the opening and regulatory approval of planned franchise locations, pending state regulatory proceedings, and the outcome of proposed cannabis legislation in Texas and other jurisdictions. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. The company assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

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Dazed, Inc.

5330 Menchaca Road, Ste A

Austin, TX 78745

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