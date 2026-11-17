MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JPMorgan cut its Lennar price target to $80 and Truist labeled a Company statement "defensive," as a lawsuit alleges Wall Street was modeling earnings flattered by capitalized land bank fees and above-market Millrose home purchases

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt tracks Wall Street analyst reaction and estimate downgrades covering Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN). The firm notifies stockholders that a securities class action is pending on behalf of purchasers of Lennar common stock between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

After Lennar's December 16, 2025 results came in below Street forecasts, LEN shed $9.24 per share, or 7.86%, over two sessions to close at $108.33, reportedly erasing nearly $2 billion in market value. When analysts reacted to a March 30, 2026 Company statement defending its land-light strategy, shares lost another $5.37 to close at $84.88, allegedly wiping out nearly $1 billion more. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is January 11, 2027.

Missing the Street by $0.23 Per Share

Consensus had Lennar earning $2.26 per share for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2025. The Company instead reported adjusted EPS of $2.03, down from $4.03 a year earlier. It also guided first quarter 2026 deliveries to 17,000 to 18,000 homes against Street estimates of 19,948.

Lennar Analyst Estimate Downgrades and Wall Street Coverage Timeline



December 2025: JPMorgan lowered its fiscal 2026-2027 estimates, cut its price target from over $100 to $80, and kept an uncommon "underweight" rating. Analysts noted that Lennar had eased back deliveries in the third quarter to help set a "floor on margin" but was now "pretty committed to the volume and maintaining the volume."

March 30, 2026: Bloomberg ran "Lennar Falls After Statement Defending 'Land-Light' Strategy." A Truist analyst called the seemingly unprompted release "defensive" and said land-banking arrangements tend "to have some unique accounting attributes."

March 31, 2026: Short-seller Hunterbrook reported that Lennar was paying Wall Street firms more than $2 billion a year to hold land options and was capitalizing some of those fees. An accountant consulted for the report called the approach "nuts" and "delaying the inevitable." October 2, 2026: A second Hunterbrook report tallied over 700 Millrose purchases of Lennar homes worth about $200 million, and accounting experts questioned whether Millrose was acting against its own financial interest. By October 5, LEN had fallen $5.37 to $74.44 on nearly 10.7 million shares traded.

What the Lawsuit Alleges the Street Was Modeling

The lawsuit maintains that the forecasts analysts carried into each quarter rested on incomplete information. Plaintiffs assert that Lennar capitalized land bank option maintenance fees rather than expensing them. They further assert that Millrose paid roughly 13% above retail, after incentives, for homes that helped Lennar meet quarterly targets, in violation of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

"When analyst expectations rest on allegedly incomplete disclosures, the eventual corrections can fall hardest on shareholders. Lennar's fiscal fourth quarter 2025 results landed $0.23 per share below the Street, and the complaint alleges the real gap was wider than the market could see at the time." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LEN Lawsuit

Q: How much did LEN stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 7%, a decline of $5.37 per share, from $79.81 to $74.44 on October 5, 2026. The decline followed an October 2, 2026 report stating that Millrose Properties had purchased over 700 Lennar homes worth approximately $200 million in roughly a month. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the LEN lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, Lennar Corporation made materially false or misleading statements about its asset-light, land-light strategy, the purpose and independence of the Millrose spin-off, and the drivers of its reported margins. It further alleges that Lennar capitalized land bank option maintenance fees rather than expensing them. When reports describing the fee capitalization and Millrose's above-market home purchases were published, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Lennar Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 7, 2025 to October 2, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures, beginning with the December 16, 2025 earnings release and ending with the October 2, 2026 report, revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do LEN investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my LEN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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