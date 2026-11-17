MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Texas Restaurant Overbuilding. The action contends Portillo's placed new Texas units too close together with thin pre-marketing, a strategy that ended in dead-site charges and a development reset

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) securities of a pending securities class action. THE CASE: The litigation centers on alleged Texas restaurant overbuilding at the fast-casual chain and seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Portillo's common stock between September 19, 2023 and May 4, 2026. YOUR OPTIONS: Find out if you might qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Operating income at Portillo's fell 56.7%, from $10.4 million to $4.5 million, in the first quarter of 2026, and the Company swung to a $0.5 million net loss. PTLO shares lost 31.2% of their value over the two weeks that followed. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by January 11, 2027.

The Alleged Texas Overbuilding Behind the Restaurant Securities Claims

Portillo's 2024 Form 10-K set a goal of "minimum efficient scale (6-8 restaurants) in new markets within 24 months." It cited Dallas-Fort Worth as an example: the first restaurant there opened in January 2023 and the seventh in December 2024.

As pleaded, that density did not produce matching demand. The Company allegedly overbuilt where its brand had little recognition and did not thoroughly pre-market its new Texas restaurants. It also allegedly placed units close enough to cannibalize one another.

Alleged Overbuilding Impact by the Numbers



Fiscal 2024 restaurant class: approximately $8.4 million in Q1 2026 revenue, down 30% from $11.9 million in the comparable quarter

Restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA: $34.8 million, down $1.8 million, with margin slipping to 19.1% from 20.8%

Dead-site costs: $0.5 million recorded in Q1 2026

Strategic-reset costs: a further $0.5 million tied to reworking development and growth plans Earlier cost pressure: restaurant operating expenses rose 9.1% in Q3 2024, a quarter in which revenue growth was attributed primarily to new openings

The Alleged Development Reset

The 2024 Form 10-K projected twelve new restaurants for fiscal 2025. A September 10, 2025 business update cut that figure to eight, and the Q1 2026 Form 10-Q allegedly“confirmed that Portillo's had not developed the proven, repeatable, and highly profitable expansion model” and announced a pledge to pursue "a disciplined development strategy." Plaintiffs allege these retreats reflected site-selection, demand-forecasting, and brand-awareness problems that existed while the Company was still describing its development process as scalable and repeatable.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about how Portillo's new Texas restaurants were performing as locations were added in quick succession. Shareholders who relied on the stated goal of reaching efficient scale in new markets deserve to know whether, as alleged, those openings were eroding unit economics instead." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PTLO Lawsuit

Q: How much did PTLO stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 31.2%, a decline of $1.79 per share, after the Company disclosed first-quarter 2026 results. Those results showed a net loss, sharply lower operating income, and plans to open only three new restaurants for the remainder of the fiscal year. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PTLO lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Portillo's Inc. made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period. These concern the strength and repeatability of its national expansion playbook, the performance of its new restaurants, and the discipline of its development strategy. When the Company disclosed first-quarter 2026 results showing a net loss and a drastically reduced opening plan, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Portillo's allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from September 19, 2023 to May 4, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do PTLO investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my PTLO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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