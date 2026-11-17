Built on a decade of expertise data, ProfileIQ turns scattered bios and expert information into structured, AI-ready profiles at scale, ready for approval.

- Robert Carter - Co-Founder & VP Product, ExpertFileNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ExpertFile, the Visible Authority platform for knowledge-based organizations, today launched ProfileIQ, an AI agent that researches and drafts expert profiles built to be found, understood and cited by search engines and AI platforms.AI answer engines decide whom to cite based on the evidence they can find and verify. Yet ExpertFile's analysis of hundreds of university websites regularly finds expert directories that are out of date, inconsistently formatted and failing basic usability and accessibility tests. The result is that credible experts go uncited and AI tools turn to other sources.*Here's how ProfileIQ builds each profile*Rather than generating a profile from a single prompt, ProfileIQ draws on multiple sources, including ExpertFile's proprietary expertise data and methodology built over more than a decade, to gather and cross-check an expert's work before drafting. Each profile includes:- Topic and keyword tags matched to what journalists, prospects and AI tools search for.- Schema markup that identifies the expert, their expertise and their organization in a structure required by AI and search platforms.- Standardized fields that present credentials and roles consistently.- ORCID iD matching to find published articles, papers and other research by the right expert, even when researchers share a name.- Linked research and media, from articles to videos and books.- Editorial Standards with copy that follows each client's brand guidelines and rules, such as AP Style.- Every draft goes to the communications team for review. Customizable admin workflows let teams manage every profile from a single dashboard, and nothing is published without sign-off."AI platforms are fast becoming the first stop for anyone looking for an expert, and they cite what they can verify," said Robert Carter, Co-Founder and VP of Product at ExpertFile. "Yet many organizations have world-class expertise that is effectively invisible to these systems. ProfileIQ gives them a practical way to fix that across hundreds of experts, not one profile at a time.""Expert profiles often fall into a gap. Experts, communications, marketing and IT all touch them, so no one truly owns them, even as they grow more critical for AI search," said Peter Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of ExpertFile. "ProfileIQ handles the research and structuring, while experts and communications teams stay in full control of what gets published."Instead of tracking experts in spreadsheets, chasing bios by email and copying details between tools, teams start from a complete, structured draft that they review, refine and approve. That gives communications staff more time for the storytelling, media relations and strategy, while ProfileIQ keeps research and media appearances and other content current for AI platforms and website visitors.*Availability*ProfileIQ is available now and included for all ExpertFile clients. Organizations can request a free trial at href="" rel="external nofollow" expertfile/freetria*About ExpertFile*ExpertFile is the Visible Authority platform that helps organizations showcase their experts, research and insights. Trusted by leading universities, healthcare organizations and professional services firms, ExpertFile combines AI-assisted profile creation, centralized expertise management and an open-access expert search engine. It connects credible experts on more than 50,000 topics with journalists, researchers, funders, prospective customers and partners, and AI discovery platforms. Learn more at

Todd Robson

ExpertFile Inc.

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ExpertFile Launches ProfileIQ, an AI Agent That Builds Expert Profiles for Search and AI Discovery News Provided By ExpertFile Inc. November 17, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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