Howard L. Distelman, MD

GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Middlesex Eye Physicians, the greater Middletown and Shoreline area's leading eye care provider, today announced the upcoming retirement of Howard L. Distelman, MD, effective in late 2026. Dr. Distelman's retirement caps a 35-year career of outstanding ophthalmic care along Connecticut's Shoreline. As the practice marks his final months with patients, it is honoring the legacy he built in Guilford and ensuring his patients' care continues seamlessly with Nhu-Y T. Dao, MD, who has been working alongside Dr. Distelman since January 2026.

Dr. Distelman joined Middlesex Eye Physicians in September 2024, when his practice, Shoreline Eye Associates, became part of Middlesex Eye Physicians along with his longtime colleague Ann M. Carone, OD. The move was a strategic one for both sides. It expanded Middlesex Eye's reach along the Shoreline, complementing its established team of physicians in Old Saybrook, and it gave Dr. Distelman a clear path toward retirement that would keep his patients in trusted hands. He has continued seeing patients at the Guilford office ever since.

A graduate of Columbia University, Dr. Distelman earned his medical degree and completed his ophthalmology training at Downstate Medical Center in New York City, then trained under the internationally renowned Dr. Seymour Dubroff, refining many of the era's most advanced surgical techniques, including small-incision cataract surgery. He built a reputation for his cataract surgery expertise, including advanced-technology lens implants for astigmatism correction and multifocal intraocular lenses that help patients reduce or eliminate their dependence on glasses.

Dr. Distelman says some of the most meaningful moments of his career came when findings during a routine eye exam led to the diagnosis of a serious, potentially life-threatening condition, a reminder of the important role eye care plays in a person's overall health.“I hope patients remember that whenever I was in the exam room with them, they had my full attention, no matter how big or small their concern,” he said.“I also hope they felt they were treated with compassion and respect, and that I always worked to achieve the best possible outcome.”

As Dr. Distelman steps back, Dr. Dao will continue caring for his patients in Guilford, building on the practice he established there. Working alongside him over the past nine months has eased the transition for his patients while allowing her to establish her own presence in the community.“I have seen firsthand that she possesses the medical knowledge, surgical expertise, and personal qualities necessary to continue the tradition of excellent patient care at our practice,” Dr. Distelman said.“I have received outstanding feedback from patients who have seen her, and even our staff have remarked that she is a 'female version of me' in the way she connects with patients. I am confident my patients will be in very capable hands.”

Dr. Dao brings extensive experience in comprehensive ophthalmology, with particular focus on cataract management and surgery, dry eye treatment, and glaucoma management, including laser cataract surgery and specialized intraocular lens implants. A native of Dayton, Ohio, she earned her degree in biochemistry, magna cum laude, from the University of Cincinnati, and her MD, cum laude, from The Ohio State University College of Medicine, before completing her residency at Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center.

In retirement, Dr. Distelman is looking forward to traveling and spending more time with family and friends, with Japan, Australia, and New Zealand at the top of his list. To his patients, he offered his sincere thanks for the trust they placed in him.“It has been a true privilege to care for you and your families,” he said.“Any success I have enjoyed as a physician has been possible because of the wonderful patients who allowed me to be part of their lives. I will always be grateful for that.”

Middlesex Eye Physicians will continue serving patients at its Guilford, Middletown, Old Saybrook, and East Haven offices without interruption throughout the transition, and plans to properly celebrate Dr. Distelman's career as his retirement date nears. Middlesex Eye Physicians is the leading eye care provider for the greater Middletown and Shoreline areas of Connecticut, offering comprehensive eye care, cataract surgery, and dry eye treatment. Learn more or schedule an appointment at middlesexeye.

David Lane

Middlesex Eye Physicians

+ +18603477466

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Middlesex Eye Physicians Celebrates the Retirement of Dr. Howard L. Distelman as Dr. Nhu-Y Dao Continues His Practice News Provided By Middlesex Eye Physicians November 17, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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