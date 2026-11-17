MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Kansas City, Missouri firm highlights sober-ride planning and the separate license process ahead of Thanksgiving Eve on November 25.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amanda Swinney Law is issuing a Thanksgiving advisory on sober-ride planning and Missouri's administrative alcohol license process ahead of Thanksgiving Eve on November 25. The Kansas City, Missouri firm is highlighting why a driver's license notice may require attention before a criminal DWI court date.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Thanksgiving safety messaging runs November 23–29, 2026. The agency encourages people attending celebrations to arrange a safe, sober ride home. Its current Thanksgiving materials report 164 deaths nationwide in drunk-driving crashes during the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday period, measured from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 5:59 a.m. Monday. That figure is historical national data, not a Missouri total or a prediction for this year's holiday.The firm is emphasizing transportation planning before holiday gatherings begin. NHTSA's message is to avoid driving after drinking and make arrangements with a sober driver or another safe transportation option. Decisions about the trip home should be made before alcohol consumption rather than left until the end of an evening.Missouri's DWI statute defines the offense as operating a vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. The criminal allegation and the administrative alcohol suspension process are separate matters. The Missouri Department of Revenue explains that an administrative license action can apply even when the related ticket is disposed of in court or reduced to a lesser charge.For the administrative alcohol suspension process, the Department of Revenue states that a written hearing request must be received or postmarked within 15 days from the date the Notice of Suspension/Revocation, Form 2385, is issued to the driver. This deadline concerns that specific administrative process; it is not a universal deadline for every issue arising after a DWI arrest.Chemical-test refusal matters follow a different review procedure and should not be treated as interchangeable with an administrative alcohol hearing request. The notice received, testing or refusal circumstances, and applicable statute determine which process needs to be evaluated. Waiting for the criminal court appearance does not address a separate license-related deadline.The advisory pairs NHTSA's prevention guidance with Missouri-specific information about license notices. Its focus is early transportation planning and prompt identification of the applicable legal process following an arrest.This release provides general educational information, not legal advice. Legal requirements and available options depend on the facts, driver history, notices and governing law in an individual matter.About Amanda Swinney LawAmanda Swinney Law is a Kansas City, Missouri law firm representing individuals in traffic, DWI and criminal-defense matters in Kansas City, Missouri, and surrounding Missouri communities. Amanda Swinney, Attorney at Law, provides personal representation and guidance on case-specific legal issues. Additional information is available at .

Amanda Swinney, Attorney at Law

Amanda Swinney Law

+1 816-573-8180

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Amanda Swinney Law Issues Thanksgiving DWI and License-Deadline Advisory News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 17, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.