Swans taking off from Lake Fukushimagata

Lotus plants at Lake Sakata, which began growing naturally outside the fences in 2026

The 20th anniversary of exchanges between Ulsan Metropolitan City, South Korea, and Niigata City

International exchange through the JCI ASPAC Niigata Conference, a large-scale international conference

Niigata City Mayor Yaichi Nakahara (right) receives the flag from the mayor of Tata, Hungary (left), the previous host city

A top swan wintering ground with valuable wetlands, Niigata City draws global attention as host of an international wetland conference this winter.

NIIGATA CITY, NIIGATA, JAPAN, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Niigata City is home to many valuable wetlands and is one of the world's leading wintering grounds for swans. This winter, the city is drawing global attention as the host of an international conference focused on wetlands. This release introduces the exchanges between swans and people that take place through Niigata City's wetlands.

Many wetlands remain in Niigata City, including Lake Sakata, a wetland designated under the Ramsar Convention. The sight of large numbers of swans arriving each winter is a captivating scene cherished by residents, and the wetlands that serve as the swans' habitat are conserved by local communities. Niigata City also has an international port and has long thrived as an international city with active exchanges between people.

1. Swans: The Bird of Niigata City

In October, the first swans of this season arrived in Niigata.

Most of the swans that visit Niigata are Bewick's swans. After spending the summer at their breeding grounds along the Arctic coast of Siberia, they migrate approximately 4,000 kilometers to reach the city.

Niigata City has several roosting sites used by thousands of swans, including Lake Sakata, Lake Fukushimagata, Lake Toyanogata, and the riverbanks of the Agano River. The swans move back and forth between these roosts. Using the roosts and the rice paddies between them as feeding grounds, the swans spend the winter treating the wetlands across the entire city as a single wintering habitat.

Swans can be seen throughout Niigata City, including at the visitor centers of Lake Sakata and Lake Fukushimagata, as well as along watersides and in rice paddies. The swan was also chosen as "the Bird of Niigata City" in a survey of residents and is beloved by the local community. The swan also appears in the emblem of Albirex Niigata, the city's professional soccer team, and is regarded as a source of civic pride.

Lake Sakata, a Ramsar site, is symbolized by thousands of swans in winter and by lotus plants that grow so abundantly in summer that they cover the water's surface. The lotus flowers were harvested for sale, and the roots were also a valuable source of nourishment for swans when the ground was covered in snow.

Around 2018, however, the lotus plants disappeared completely. Investigations found that one of the main causes was the red-eared slider, an invasive turtle species. In response, a program to capture the turtles began in 2024, and the captured turtles are turned into fertilizer. Fences have also been installed to keep the turtles out, and local elementary school students, university students and community groups have been transplanting lotus plants.

This summer, for the first time, lotus plants began growing naturally across a wide area outside the fences, although they still cover only part of the lagoon's surface.

2. Niigata City as an International City

Niigata City has five sister cities, including Galveston (USA), Khabarovsk, Vladivostok, and Birobidzhan (Russia), and Nantes (France), as well as one friendship city, Harbin (China). It also has an exchange agreement with Ulsan Metropolitan City (South Korea). In addition to exchanges at the municipal level, many citizen groups also carry out exchanges with countries around the world.

By building on these exchanges, Niigata City has developed relationships of trust that are not affected by world affairs. The city is also promoting initiatives to achieve an intercultural society.

Niigata City has a track record of hosting high-level international meetings, including G7, G20 and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings. The city was chosen as a host because it met a range of requirements and because its well-developed urban functions and the warm hospitality of its residents were highly valued.

In June this year, the 2026 JCI ASPAC Niigata Conference was held in Niigata City. Young business leaders from around the world, mainly from the Asia-Pacific region, gathered for future-oriented discussions and exchanges, including efforts to address social issues across national and cultural boundaries.

Through international conferences, Niigata City is further deepening exchanges with countries around the world while showcasing its appeal, including the "port town culture" nurtured by its lagoons and wetlands.

3. The Roundtable of Wetland City Mayors

This winter, Niigata will welcome not only swans and other winter birds, but also people from around the world.

Cities accredited as Wetland Cities under the Ramsar Convention gather once a year at the Roundtable of Wetland City Mayors to share information and engage in exchanges on wetland conservation and wise use. This year's fifth roundtable will be held in Niigata City over three days, from November 30 to December 2. Representatives of Wetland Cities from around the world will attend, along with internationally active experts and researchers.

Reference: Overview of this year's and previous Roundtables of Wetland City Mayors



The theme of this year's roundtable is "Living with Wetlands." The theme was proposed in response to the Fifth Strategic Plan adopted at the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention (COP15) in 2025, and because the roundtable is being held in Niigata City, where the city and nature coexist. The roundtable will be conducted in multiple languages using an AI simultaneous interpretation system. In addition to mayors and other city representatives, this year's program will include roundtable discussions with participants from local communities and youth, promoting information sharing and exchanges at various levels. Alongside the meetings, field visits will take participants to wetlands, including sites where swans roost.

The conference venue will be open to the public on November 30 and December 1, and anyone is welcome to attend the sessions. Poster exhibitions and presentations by participating cities, as well as sales of wetland-related products, will also be offered. Anyone planning to visit Japan is encouraged to stop by.

Niigata City Policy Planning Department

Niigata City

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International Wetland City Niigata, Where Waterbirds and People Gather News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. November 17, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Travel & Tourism Industry



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