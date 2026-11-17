Michael J. Endl, M.D., Operating the Voyager DSLT

Western New York patients with open-angle glaucoma now have access to an automated laser treatment that takes just seconds and requires no lens on the eye

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fichte, Endl & Elmer Eyecare has added Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (DSLT) to its glaucoma treatment options. The technology arrived at the practice in September 2026, and the team is already performing treatments for patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of irreversible vision loss, often developing without noticeable symptoms until significant damage has occurred. Most forms of the disease are linked to elevated pressure inside the eye, which can harm the optic nerve over time. Lowering that pressure is the primary goal of glaucoma treatment, and for many patients, that has meant a lifelong routine of daily eye drops.

"Eye drops work, but they ask a lot of patients," said Michael J. Endl, M.D. "Remembering them every day, managing side effects, and keeping up with the cost all add up. DSLT gives us a way to lower eye pressure that doesn't depend on a daily routine, and that can make a real difference in how well a patient's glaucoma stays under control."

DSLT offers another path. The treatment uses gentle laser energy to improve the eye's natural drainage system, helping fluid flow out more efficiently and reducing intraocular pressure. It builds on selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a well-established glaucoma laser treatment, with several key differences that make the experience simpler for patients.

Traditional SLT requires the doctor to place a special contact lens directly on the eye's surface to guide the laser. DSLT is completely contact-free. The laser is applied through the front of the eye without anything touching it, which many patients find more comfortable and less intimidating.

The treatment is also automated. Built-in eye tracking keeps the laser precisely aligned throughout the procedure, and the laser delivery itself takes just a few seconds. Patients can typically return to their normal routines shortly afterward.

"Patients are often surprised by how quickly it's over," said Thomas R. Elmer, Jr., M.D. "There's no lens on the eye, and the eye tracking handles the alignment, so the treatment itself takes only seconds. We've already started treating patients, and the response has been very positive."

DSLT can be used as a first-line treatment for newly diagnosed patients or alongside eye drops for patients who need additional pressure control. For some, it may reduce the number of medications they rely on each day. The American Academy of Ophthalmology recognizes laser trabeculoplasty, including DSLT, as an initial or add-on therapy for open-angle glaucoma.

Not every patient with glaucoma is a candidate for DSLT. The type of glaucoma, the structure of the eye's drainage angle, and overall eye health all play a part in determining the right treatment. The glaucoma specialists at Fichte, Endl & Elmer Eyecare perform a thorough evaluation to recommend the best approach for each patient, whether that involves DSLT, eye drops, other laser procedures, or surgical options.

Patients interested in learning whether DSLT is right for them can request an appointment online or call 1-800-309-2020.

Kathy Otto

Fichte, Endl & Elmer Eyecare

+1 716-282-1115

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Fichte, Endl & Elmer Eyecare Now Offers DSLT, a Contact-Free Laser Treatment for Glaucoma News Provided By Fichte, Endl & Elmer Eyecare November 17, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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