MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shannon Jewelers of Spring, a family-owned fine jewelry store serving North Houston communities, has received the 2026 Best of Texas Award. The recognition honors the store's commitment to custom design, expert jewelry and watch repair, and the personalized service that has kept generations of clients returning since the Shannon name was first established in 1979.Located in Grand Parkway Marketplace, Shannon Jewelers of Spring offers a curated selection of engagement rings, diamonds, fine jewelry, and timepieces, including Seiko, Seiko Luxe, and King Seiko watches and jewelry collections from Gabriel & Co., Kabana, and Alwand Vahan. Its custom design service helps clients bring original ideas to life or repurpose older pieces into something new, while its jewelry and watch repair services restore everything from worn prongs to treasured family heirlooms. The store also provides appraisals, gold and diamond buying, and diamond trade-up options.Behind the counter is a team with more than 75 years of combined industry experience and credentials from the Gemological Institute of America and the Diamond Council of America. That expertise is paired with a belief that buying jewelry should feel personal and comfortable. When road expansion along FM 1960 disrupted the original store in 2018, the current owners carried the Shannon name forward to a new showroom, keeping the familiar faces and relationships that clients from Spring, Klein, Tomball, The Woodlands, and beyond had come to rely on. That philosophy is captured in the store's slogan: "Jewelry has a journey, where will you take yours...""Every piece that comes through our door carries a story, whether it's a brand-new engagement ring or a grandmother's brooch that needs a little love," said the owners of Shannon Jewelers of Spring. "Being recognized with this award means so much because it comes from the community we've been honored to serve for so long. We're grateful to every family who has trusted us with their most meaningful moments."Looking ahead, Shannon Jewelers of Spring will continue offering custom design, expert repair, and a growing selection of designer collections, all while staying rooted in the personal service that defines the Shannon experience. The 2026 Best of Texas Award stands as a meaningful marker in a story that began more than four decades ago and is still being written.For more information, click here.

Shannon Jewelers of Spring

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Shannon Jewelers of Spring Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 17, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods



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