Decision Intelligence Center of Excellence

Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Decision Lens Launches the Decision Intelligence Center of Excellence to Advance the Discipline of Decision Making in Government

New research and standards body to produce original research, establish benchmarks, and convene senior leaders focused on closing the gap between today's challenges and the decision processes built to address them

Decision Lens, a leader in AI-driven decision intelligence for government resource allocation and portfolio planning, today announced the launch of the Decision Intelligence Center of Excellence, a research and standards body dedicated to advancing how governments make their most consequential decisions.

The Center was formally introduced at FOCUS26, Decision Lens' inaugural conference for government decision makers, held October 28 in Washington, D.C.

Every year, governments allocate trillions in public resources through decision processes that were never designed for today's complexity, yet no shared discipline or standard exists for what excellent decision-making looks like. The Center exists to close that gap.

"Government leaders make some of the most consequential resource allocation decisions in the world, and yet there is no established discipline for what excellent decision-making looks like," said Jonathan Allen, Executive Director, Decision Intelligence Center of Excellence. "So what we're doing is building the research, standards, and community to help leaders get the right data, at the right time, to make the right decision in a hugely complex environment, all in service to their mission."

The Center advances the discipline through three interconnected pillars: original research that bridges academic rigor and practitioner experience; shared standards and benchmarks developed collaboratively across government, academia, and industry; and a practitioner community that convenes all three around the hardest problems in government decision-making.

“Decision Lens has spent twenty years helping government leaders make their most consequential decisions, and that experience showed us something important: when the right data, the right methods, and the right people come together, governments can move faster without sacrificing rigor,” said Steve Tolbert, CEO, Decision Lens.“The Decision Intelligence Center of Excellence is our commitment to advancing decision intelligence as a discipline: not by promoting a single solution, but by building the standards, research, and community that this moment requires. We believe that deep practitioner experience and intellectual credibility are not in conflict, and that this discipline will only be built by people who have lived the decisions it aims to improve.”

Founding membership is open to academics, former government leaders, policy experts, and industry practitioners.

For more information, visit decisionintelligencecenter or

About the Decision Intelligence Center of Excellence

The Decision Intelligence Center of Excellence advances the discipline of decision-making in government. We build the body of knowledge and standards that define excellence in how governments allocate resources, set priorities, and respond to the defining challenges of our time. We also convene the leaders and practitioners who put that discipline into practice.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens is an AI-driven decision intelligence platform for government resource allocation and portfolio planning. Built on decision science, Decision Lens helps government leaders make consequential decisions better and faster, with the clarity, rigor, and defensibility that public-sector stewardship demands. Customers across defense, federal civilian agencies, and state and local government rely on Decision Lens to structure tradeoffs, optimize investments, and build decision processes that hold up across leadership transitions, budget cycles, and oversight review.

Amanda Frame

Decision Lens

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