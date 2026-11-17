Metal Ninja Studios introduces Concept to ComicTM: Legendary, a new tier that adds publisher-led development and a path to retail distribution through Legends Publishing.

Crowdfunding builds an audience and funds a print run. Creators then publish through Legends Publishing or pitch an outside publisher.

Three Concept to ComicTM projects were showcased at Baltimore Comic-Con 2026: Seven Dimensional Seas, A Ballad of Bassoloco, and The Homecoming.

The new tier extends the studio's production and crowdfunding, adding publisher-led development and retail distribution opportunities through Legends Publishing

- Joel Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Metal Ninja Studios

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Metal Ninja Studios, the creator-first comic production and IP development company behind Concept to ComicTM, today announced Concept to ComicTM: Legendary, a new premium offering that expands its established production and crowdfunding pipeline into professional publishing and retail distribution through a partnership with Legends Publishing.

The expansion offers unprecedented freedom, adding publisher editorial guidance and a choice of publishing pathways for creators taking original work beyond finished comics. Through Concept to ComicTM: Legendary, creators can pursue outside publishers with professionally prepared pitch materials or leverage a conditional guarantee for publishing through Legends Publishing, including access to the Lunar and Universal Distribution networks.

FROM CONCEPT TO COMIC TO MARKET

Since launching Concept to ComicTM in 2025, Metal Ninja Studios has steadily expanded its pipeline to help creators bring original stories to life.

What began as a structured production system evolved in 2026 with IP Incubation, adding audience generation via managed crowdfunding, helping creators build readership and fund expanded print runs and support future issues. The studio has since demonstrated the process through completed projects and creator debuts, including five comics showcased at Baltimore Comic-Con 2026.

CONCEPT TO COMICTM: LEGENDARY REPRESENTS THE NEXT STAGE IN THAT PROGRESSION.

For creators, completing a professional comic and building an audience are significant milestones, but neither automatically opens the door to traditional publishing or retail distribution. Securing those opportunities often requires additional industry relationships, editorial guidance, and an understanding of how publishers and distributors operate. Often, creators entering this space gain these through exchanging rights and losing freedoms around the development of their IP.

Metal Ninja Studios developed Concept to ComicTM: Legendary to connect those stages within a more complete creative and commercial development process.

A LEGENDARY NEW PATH TO PUBLISHING

Legendary builds on the existing Concept to ComicTM framework with premium, multi-issue production and publisher-guided development beginning early in the creative process.

The program includes professional story development, editorial oversight (including story and market insight from production and publishing teams), access to an expanded art roster, and a structured three-issue minimum commitment. Projects also move through IP Incubation, where Metal Ninja Studios manages crowdfunding campaigns designed to build an audience and help support the continued development of the series.

At the publishing stage, creators have two options.

They can pursue an outside publisher using a professional pitch deck prepared by Metal Ninja Studios, or proceed through Legends Publishing under a conditional publishing guarantee. The Legends pathway requires completion of the program's production and IP Incubation obligations, compliance with content standards, and cooperation with publisher-level editorial guidance.

The result is a more defined route from original idea to professionally produced comics and potential retail distribution, without requiring creators to independently assemble and manage every part of the process.

"Concept to ComicTM was never meant to end when the last page was finished," said Joel Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Metal Ninja Studios. "We built the production system, expanded into crowdfunding to help creators find their audience, and now we're connecting that work to publishing and distribution. The goal has always been to give creators a clear path forward, no matter where they are in their journey."

A PARTNERSHIP BUILT FOR CREATOR-OWNED IP

The new publishing pathway is made possible through Legends Publishing, a separate publishing company with shared ownership ties to Metal Ninja Studios.

Through the partnership, creators going through the Concept to ComicTM: Legendary pipeline can receive publisher-level feedback during development and, upon meeting the program's publishing conditions, access Legends Publishing's publishing and distribution arrangements, including Lunar Distribution.

The arrangement is designed to balance professional publishing opportunities with creator ownership. Creators retain ownership of their underlying intellectual property, while publishing rights and obligations are governed by the terms of any agreement they choose to enter.

"There's a real advantage to involving a publisher before a comic is finished," said David Byrne, Publisher of Legends Publishing. "We can help creators make important editorial and market decisions earlier, with a clearer understanding of what it takes to bring a series to the retail market. That preparation benefits the creator, the publisher, and ultimately the reader."

BEYOND THE FINISHED COMIC

For Metal Ninja Studios, Concept to ComicTM: Legendary represents more than an expanded production offering. It is another step toward building a long-term development ecosystem for creator-owned intellectual property.

The studio's role does not necessarily end when a creator publishes through Legends Publishing or another publisher. Metal Ninja Studios can continue supporting creators as their projects evolve, from additional comic production and publishing pitch materials to separately commissioned development work for opportunities in other entertainment media.

With Concept to ComicTM: Legendary, the company is strengthening its position as a long-term IP development partner, supporting creators from the earliest stages of an idea through professional production, audience development, and publishing.

Priority access to Concept to ComicTM: Legendary opens November 17, 2026. Creators, authors, entertainment professionals, and intellectual property owners interested in exploring the program can join the waiting list or schedule a consultation with Metal Ninja Studios to discuss their projects and publishing ambitions.

Learn more about Concept to ComicTM: Legendary at .

ABOUT METAL NINJA STUDIOS

Founded in 2019 and based in Ormond Beach, Florida, Metal Ninja Studios is a creator-first comic production and IP development company. Through its proprietary Concept to ComicTM system, the studio helps creators transform original stories into professionally produced comics through coordinated writing, editing, illustration, lettering, design, production management, and crowdfunding support. Metal Ninja Studios emphasizes professional craftsmanship, creator ownership, and long-term creative partnerships. The company does not use generative AI for comic artwork or production.

ABOUT LEGENDS PUBLISHING

Legends Publishing is an independent comic book publishing company focused on bringing original comic properties to market through professional editorial development, publishing, and retail distribution. Led by industry veterans who have collectively worked on hundreds of comic series, raised millions through crowdfunding, and possess direct experience as retailers, printers, and deep-rooted connections across the comic book industry, Legends Publishing provides a comprehensive publishing pathway for qualifying Concept to ComicTM: Legendary projects.

Dillon Mysliwiec

Metal Ninja Studios

+1 407-593-3036

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Metal Ninja Studios Adds a Path to Retail Distribution with Concept to ComicTM: Legendary News Provided By Metal Ninja Studios November 17, 2026, 15:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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