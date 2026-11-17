Contractors across the US and Canada can now catch service milestones and failed inspections before they turn into downtime or incidents in the Lean platform.

- Steve Hall, CEO, Wijs Construction Safety & Operations Software

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wijs Safety Software today launched Asset Maintenance Management on the Wijs Construction Safety and Operations platform, giving contractors across the US and Canada one place to inspect, schedule, track and close out maintenance on every piece of equipment they run. The new capability helps contractors cut unplanned downtime, reactive repair costs and equipment-related safety risk by turning maintenance milestones and failed inspections into automated work orders that are routed and tracked until the job is done.

Most contractors have maintenance checklists; far fewer have a maintenance program. A checklist records an asset's condition at a single point in time. A program schedules service before it's due, acts on what inspections find, confirms the fix happened and books the next one. The gap between the two is where unplanned downtime and reactive repair spend live.

That spend adds up, and planning is what separates the best fleets from the rest. In the 2026 Heavy Equipment Comparator from the Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP) and the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA), the top 25% of fleets kept repair spending to 8% or less of their fleet's replacement value, while the bottom 25% spent 21% or more. The top performers also logged less emergency work and fewer down events. Every breakdown carries costs that never appear on the repair invoice, from emergency shipping costs and idle crews to short-notice rentals and schedule recovery on the critical path.

Deferred maintenance is also a safety exposure hiding in plain sight. During the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance's 2025 Brake Safety Week, inspectors across North America checked 15,175 commercial motor vehicles and placed 2,296 of them, or 15.1%, out of service for brake-related violations. These are the same kinds of dump trucks, lowboys and service trucks that move through construction sites every day. An excavator running with a known hydraulic issue or lifting equipment past its inspection interval tells the same story: a hazard that's been documented but not controlled.

“When equipment breaks down in the middle of a job, the pressure to get it running again is exactly where safety controls start to slip,” says Steve Hall, CEO of Wijs.“Emergency repairs are where you see improvised fixes and skipped lockout procedures. Planned maintenance is safer maintenance. That's why contractors need more than a record of what's wrong. They need a system that follows up until the loop is closed.”

That's what Wijs Asset Maintenance Management was designed to do. Key features include:

- Condition, usage and maintenance history in one record. Standardized, recurring inspections give operations managers a timestamped record of every asset's condition across every site, plus which assets are working hardest, which are nearing service milestones and which keep getting flagged.

- Maintenance milestone tracking. Wijs tracks service intervals by date, hours of use or mileage and flags assets automatically as they approach them, so maintenance windows get planned before service is overdue, not after a breakdown.

- Rules-based, intelligent work order routing. When a milestone is reached or an inspection fails, a work order can be created in Wijs, then automatically routed to the right people with the context they need, and Wijs tracks the corrective action until it's closed. Once approved, nothing sits waiting in an inbox.

- QR codes for assets. Workers scan the asset to pull up its inspection form, service history and current status instantly. No paperwork, no hunting for the right form and no guessing which machine is being inspected.

- Fleet-wide maintenance reporting. Analytics across all assets and sites surface failure frequency by asset type, inspection completion rates by site, and corrective action response times. Operations managers get what they need to plan ahead, and safety managers get leading indicators before a hazard becomes a recordable incident.

- Records that hold up. A complete, timestamped maintenance history supports warranty claims, roadside inspections and OSHA or regulatory health and safety audits; whereas a service that was done but never logged is, on paper, a service that didn't happen.

Wijs client Pioneer Construction has been using Wijs intelligent workflows to automate maintenance work orders, including those sent to shops outside the company.“We operate a number of shops, but we also farm out a lot of work to third-party mechanics and dealerships,” says Connor Gran, Maintenance Supervisor at Pioneer Construction.“With smart workflows, being able to send that information in a way that the shop, the third-party mechanic or the dealership wants it, eliminates downtime. With Wijs intelligent workflows, automatically sending a work order is now quicker, more accurate and more relevant.”

Because Asset Maintenance Management is built into the Wijs Safety and Operations platform, it connects to the inspections, corrective actions, training and reporting that contractors already manage in Wijs. Safety and operations teams work from one shared system instead of separate, siloed tools, and it's included in the platform with no add-on modules or extra tiers.

“Unplanned downtime is one of the quietest drains on project profitability,” says Hall.“Every hour a crew waits on a failed machine is a loss that never shows up on the maintenance invoice, but it shows up in your margin. When you schedule, track and see the patterns in your equipment data, you move from reactive to predictive management. On jobs with lean margins, that can be the difference between a healthy profit and not.” Wijs Safety Software is a Lean, intelligent construction safety and operations platform designed to connect your team and improve safety and efficiency from the site to the C-suite. To see Asset Maintenance Management in action or learn how your company can benefit from the Lean, all-in-one Wijs platform, visit wijssafety/book-a-demo or contact Steve Hall at (302) 214-9599 (US) or (647) 372-2085 (CA).

About Wijs Systems Inc.

Wijs is dedicated to making construction safer, more human and highly efficient. Built with whole-team-centered design, Lean expertise, intelligent workflow automation and predictive analytics, Wijs gives heavy civil, general and trade contractors across North America one platform to build more safely and run more efficiently.



Media Contact:

Steve Hall

President and CEO

Wijs Safety Software

(647) 372-2085 (CA)

(302) 214-9599 (US)

...

wijssafety

Steve Hall

Wijs Safety Software

+1 302-214-9599

...

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