Honored for building a generation of young people who lead in their communities; Award to be presented at the Salute to Excellence in Education Gala on 2/12/27

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The NEA Foundation today announced that Generation Citizen is the recipient of its prestigious 2027 Student Voices Award. The Foundation will present the award at its Salute to Excellence in Education Gala on February 12, 2027, at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.The Student Voices Award recognizes an individual student, a group of students, or an organization that centers students' voices and provides exemplary leadership in elevating the perspectives and experiences of students in school communities, building student movements, or advocating on behalf of students in other forums. Generation Citizen earned the honor for its work to ensure that young people are not only taught about democracy but are equipped and empowered to actively engage in their communities and democratic society."Generation Citizen shows what is possible when young people are trusted to lead. Through Generation Citizen, students do not simply study democracy. They choose the issues that matter to them and learn that their voices can change their communities for the better," said Sara A. Sneed, President and CEO of The NEA Foundation. "Through community-based civics, youth fellowships, and alumni who help govern the organization, Generation Citizen is building leaders who will carry that confidence for a lifetime. That is exactly the kind of leadership the Student Voices Award exists to celebrate."Generation Citizen partners with school districts to deliver hands-on, community-based civics education. Through its model, students choose an issue that matters in their community, research its causes, and work with community members and local leaders to advance solutions. The experience culminates on Civics Day, where students present their projects to community members and elected officials. Generation Citizen also builds youth leadership beyond the classroom. The Rhode Island Youth Voice Fellowship and Youth Research Fellowships, launched in 2021 through the coalition the organization convenes, give students a year-long role in shaping their state's civics policy, and Generation Citizen alumni serve as full members of its Board of Directors.“This award belongs to the young people who show up every day as active participants in their communities, imagining a better future and taking action to build it. Too often, young people are left out of decisions that shape their lives, despite having the insight and ideas to drive meaningful change,” said Elizabeth Clay Roy, CEO of Generation Citizen.“A more vibrant and inclusive democracy requires us to move beyond teaching young people about our civic past to create real opportunities for them to shape our communities today. We're grateful to The NEA Foundation for recognizing the power of student voice and celebrating the educators who encourage and equip young people to lead.”In the 2024-2025 school year, Generation Citizen worked with 35,500 students at 184 schools, and 1,409 classes led civics projects on issues affecting their communities and schools.The Student Voices Award is one of three honors presented each year at The NEA Foundation's Salute to Excellence in Education, an annual celebration of those who work in America's public schools and others who have made significant contributions to preserving and strengthening public education.The 2027 Salute to Excellence in Education will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET at The Anthem, 901 Wharf St. S.W., in Washington, D.C. The event brings together educators, education leaders, advocates, elected officials, and members of the business community, and it will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person. Registration closes January 29, 2027, and is available at neafoundation/get-involved/awards-gala/.About Generation CitizenGeneration Citizen is a national nonprofit working to ensure every student in the United States receives an effective, hands-on, community-based civics education that equips them with the knowledge and skills to participate in our democracy as active citizens.About The NEA FoundationThe NEA Foundation is a national nonprofit and philanthropic organization based in Washington, D.C. Founded by educators, its mission is to work in partnership with others to advance the absolute best in public education. The Foundation believes that the most innovative and effective education policies and practices emanate from educators engaged in authentic partnership with policymakers, students, parents, and others who are committed to justice, antiracism, equity, excellence, and opportunity. Through these partnerships, the Foundation seeks to improve both students' and communities' educational experiences and outcomes. Learn more at neafoundation.

Tiffany Taber

NEA Foundation

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The NEA Foundation Names Generation Citizen Recipient of the 2027 Student Voices Award News Provided By NEA FOUNDATION November 17, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, U.S. Politics



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