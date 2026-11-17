Lavender Body Lotion, Ashwagandha Oil and Calming Lavender Mist, three of the products partners reorder most for their treatment rooms.

The Hydrating Facial Kit gives estheticians a complete facial service in one box.

Lavender Essential Oil, distilled from lavender grown on Belfiore's family farm in the California Bay Area.

The Dark Spots and Discoloration Protocol, one of Dr. Zehra Murthy's treatment kits for licensed estheticians.

Founder and formulator Dr. Zehra Murthy, a molecular biologist, on Belfiore's organic lavender farm in the California Bay Area.

Licensed professionals get an extra 25% off partner pricing on USDA Certified Organic, PhD-formulated skincare through Nov. 30, with no minimums and no code.

- Dr. Zehra Murthy, Founder and Formulator, Belfiore HerbalBRENTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Belfiore Herbal, a USDA Certified Organic skincare and haircare brand grown and made on a family farm in the California Bay Area, today announced holiday pricing for licensed beauty and wellness professionals. Verified professionals receive 50% off retail pricing every day on a line formulated by molecular biologist Dr. Zehra Murthy. Through Cyber Monday, Nov. 30, they get an additional 25% off. Sale pricing shows automatically in the partner account, with no code required.Partner pricing comes with no minimums and no case quantities. The Professional Partner Program is open to estheticians, cosmetologists, hair and scalp specialists, nail technicians, massage therapists, acupuncturists, dermatologists, and spa and wellness centers. Pricing is visible only from a verified professional account, so professionals can get verified now at belfioreherbal/pages/partner-access with a business name and license number.The holiday pricing covers the products partners reorder most for their treatment rooms, including Lavender Body Lotion to finish a massage, Ashwagandha Oil for clients with reactive skin, and Lavender Essential Oil and Calming Lavender Mist for calming services. It also covers Dr. Zehra's treatment kits, each built around one skin concern such as anti-aging, dark spots, wrinkles or acne and good for 20 to 25 facial services, along with the Hydrating Facial Kit, Full Facial Care Set and Acne Control Set for practitioners adding a facial to their winter menu. Belfiore's gift sets are included as well, ready for clients doing their holiday shopping at the front desk.Every formula is made in small batches at Belfiore's organic facility. The brand grows and distills its own lavender on a 4,000-plant organic farm, grows calendula, rosemary, orange and carrots on its organic land in Pleasant Hill, and draws its vitamins from whole botanicals, like vitamin A from carrots and vitamin C from oranges."I formulate every product for the treatment room, with the fewest ingredients that do the job," said Dr. Zehra Murthy, founder and formulator of Belfiore Herbal. "Our partners can reach me directly for a custom formula or for anything they need from the line."The entire Belfiore catalog is also available for Private Label, and every partner gets direct access to Dr. Zehra for custom formulation. Holiday partner pricing ends Monday, Nov. 30.About Belfiore HerbalBelfiore Herbal is a USDA Certified Organic botanical skincare and haircare brand based in the California Bay Area. Founded by molecular biologist Dr. Zehra Murthy, the brand grows many of its own ingredients, including lavender from its 4,000-plant family farm, and makes every product in small batches at its organic facility. Belfiore serves licensed beauty and wellness professionals through its Professional Partner Program, offers Private Label and custom formulation, and sells direct to consumers. Learn more at belfioreherbal.

Rohit Murthy

Belfiore Herbal

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Belfiore Herbal Opens Holiday Partner Pricing for Licensed Beauty Professionals News Provided By CNV Creative November 17, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.