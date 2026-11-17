DCLF Names Drug Pricing Expert Antonio Ciaccia as Moderator

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Drug Channels Institute (DCI), an HMP Global company, announces the return of Drug Channels Leadership Forum (DCLF), an invitation-only forum for leaders shaping the future of the drug channel. Now in its third year, DCLF returns to Miami, Florida, March 15-17, 2027, with leading drug pricing expert Antonio Ciaccia joining as moderator.

From changing federal policies and mounting affordability pressures to new competitive dynamics across the supply chain, the pharmaceutical market is undergoing significant change. The decisions industry leaders make today will have lasting implications for business models, market access, and patient care.

DCLF 2027 will feature:

.The issues defining the future of the drug channel. Candid conversations will examine drug affordability, the future of community pharmacy, federal policy, Medicare sustainability, and evolving relationships among manufacturers, PBMs, payers, and pharmacies.

.Perspectives from leading industry experts. Antonio Ciaccia of 3 Axis Advisors and Eric Percher of Nephron Research will offer insights into the financial, regulatory, and competitive forces influencing the market, alongside industry executives participating in keynotes, fireside chats, and interactive discussions.

.Focused sessions on critical market developments. Featured talks include“Wall Street's View of the Drug Channel,”“All Roads Lead to GLP-1s,” and“340B at an Inflection Point: What Comes Next for the Drug Channel.”

Nationally Recognized Drug Pricing Expert Antonio Ciaccia Joins DCLF as Moderator

For 2027, nationally recognized drug pricing and pharmacy market expert Antonio Ciaccia will serve as moderator, guiding conversations across the program. Ciaccia is president of 3 Axis Advisors and CEO and co-founder of 46brooklyn Research, two organizations focused on prescription drug pricing and the economics of the U.S. drug supply chain.

Ciaccia has a track record of making drug channel economics more transparent, from Medicaid audits to pharmacy policy to commercial benefits consulting. His data analytics work has helped government officials uncover and recover over a billion dollars in states across the country, directly relevant to DCLF's focus on affordability, financial incentives, and who ultimately pays. He has presented and testified to state legislative oversight bodies, Congress, national employer groups, and most recently at the United State Department of Labor on drug pricing realities, tying policy to its consequences for reimbursement, pharmacy access, and channel strategy.

“For years, we have wondered when change was going to happen across the prescription drug supply chain. Change is here, and it's occurring at a remarkable pace,” Ciaccia said.“DCLF puts you in the room with the people leading that change in real time. These are the people who matter, talking about the issues that matter, in a raw, unfiltered environment.”

Unlike traditional industry conferences, DCLF is closed to media and press, creating a trusted environment where senior leaders can speak candidly, challenge conventional thinking, and debate the forces shaping the drug channel.

“DCI helps leaders understand how the drug channel works and what its evolution means for their businesses,” said Tyler Novotny, SVP, Drug Channels Institute.“DCLF brings that mission into the room. With no press or recordings, senior leaders can speak candidly, challenge assumptions, and better understand the perspectives shaping decisions across the industry.”

Requests for invitation to DCLF 2027 are open now. To be considered, visit the DCLF website.

ABOUT DRUG CHANNELS INSTITUTE

Drug Channels Institute (DCI), an HMP Global company, provides industry-leading analysis and insights on the complex U.S. pharmaceutical distribution and reimbursement system. Through research, commentary, executive forums, and industry engagement, DCI helps leaders understand the market forces, business models, and policy developments shaping the prescription drug supply chain. It is also home to the Drug Channels Leadership Forum, an invitation-only gathering of C-suite executives and senior decisionmakers from across the pharmaceutical ecosystem.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the trusted leader in healthcare events, education and omnichannel engagement, with a mission to improve patient care by bringing the healthcare community together. For more than 40 years, the company has built trusted brands that healthcare professionals rely on throughout their careers, including Psych Congress, the nation's leading conference on practical psychopharmacology; the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the world's largest wound care meeting; EMS World Expo; NEI; LINC; and Advances in IBD. Today, HMP Global's portfolio includes 27 brands and 83 events that connect more than 2 million healthcare professionals with more than 6,000 leading experts through live experiences, accredited education, year-round engagement through HMP Collective, and first-party clinician intelligence powered by Viia, creating one of the largest healthcare engagement ecosystems. Learn more at hmpglobal or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Sources

1 Resources & Services Administration (HRSA),“2025 340B Covered Entity Purchases.” hrsa/opa/updates/2025-340b-covered-entity-purchases

2 Channels Institute, analysis of CMS National Health Expenditure projections, Drug Channels blog, August 2026. drugchannels

3 for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, second cycle (negotiated prices effective 2027). cms

4 B, Murphy EM, Rodis J, et al.“Descriptive analysis of pharmacy closures and openings in the United States from 2022–2024.” Journal of the American Pharmacists Association. 2026;103552. 1016/j.2026.103552

Brittany Pride Sellitto

HMP Global

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HMP Global's Drug Channels Leadership Forum Sets 2027 Program, Names Drug Pricing Expert Antonio Ciaccia as Moderator News Provided By HMP Global November 17, 2026, 15:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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