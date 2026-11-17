Adobe and Pew research highlight changing consumer behavior as AIMZER helps businesses improve visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.

- Scott Trachtenberg

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rapid growth in AI-driven website traffic is creating new customer acquisition opportunities as businesses explore Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) to improve visibility across AI-powered platforms.

According to Adobe Analytics, traffic from generative AI platforms to U.S. retail websites surged 693.4% year over year during last year's peak shopping season. This rapid growth highlights the expanding role of artificial intelligence in consumer purchasing decisions.

Additional research reinforces the changing search landscape. A Pew Research Center study found that Google users clicked traditional search result links during just 8% of visits featuring AI-generated summaries, compared with 15% when no AI summary appeared. This nearly 50% decline in traditional link engagement highlights growing consumer trust in direct AI answer recommendations.

Together, these findings highlight an emerging business opportunity: earning visibility within AI-generated answers while maintaining traditional search performance.

Competing for AI Recommendations

As consumers use ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity to research products, compare services, and evaluate businesses, companies face an increasingly important question: Is AI recommending their business or their competitors?

AIMZER helps companies get recommended by AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini by making their business information easy for AI to understand and trust.

"AI is creating a new customer acquisition opportunity," said Scott Trachtenberg, Founder and Chief AI Optimizer of AIMZER. "Businesses have spent decades competing for Google's attention. Now they also need to understand whether AI platforms recognize their expertise, accurately describe their offerings, and recommend them when potential customers are evaluating their options."

Measuring AI Visibility Beyond Google Rankings

Traditional SEO metrics cannot fully measure how frequently businesses appear in AI-generated recommendations.

AIMZER's AI visibility framework focuses on four key performance indicators:

.AI Citation Frequency: How frequently AI platforms cite a business.

.Recommendation Consistency: How consistently a business appears across relevant AI-generated responses.

.AI Share of Voice: A business's visibility relative to competitors.

.Entity Accuracy: How accurately AI platforms describe a business and its offerings.

Through its AEO and GEO optimization services, AIMZER helps businesses accelerate sales by generating high-intent leads.

About AIMZER

AIMZER specializes in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and AI visibility. The company helps businesses improve how leading AI platforms understand, recognize, cite, and recommend their brands.

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AI-Driven Retail Traffic Surges 693% as Businesses Explore AEO and GEO News Provided By AIMZER November 17, 2026, 15:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Technology



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