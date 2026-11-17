Chicago-area homeowners and contractors can rent on-site storage for $79 for one week. Extensions are available; transportation fees are additional.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UNITSMoving and Portable Storage of Chicago is offering two-week on-site portable storage container rentals for $99 this fall. The special is designed for people who need extra space for a short project and want to keep their belongings close to home or work. Delivery and pickup fees are additional and will be included in each customer's quote.Fall brings a long list of jobs that are easier with a little more room. Homeowners may be clearing out a garage before winter, sorting through a basement or moving furniture out of the way for repairs. Contractors finishing exterior work may need a secure place for materials and equipment at the job site. Others are preparing for a move before the late-season moving window closes in November.For many of those projects, traditional self-storage adds another job to the list. Customers may need to rent a truck, load their belongings, drive to a facility, and unload everything. When the project ends, they make the trip again in reverse. With UNITS, we deliver a container to the customer's driveway or job site. They can load it during the two-week rental period and keep their belongings nearby.“We created this special for people who need room to get a project done but do not need a long-term storage commitment. When the container is right outside, they can work through a cleanout or renovation on their own schedule,” said Bill Schertfeger of UNITSMoving and Portable Storage of Chicago.A homeowner preparing a garage for winter, for example, can move patio furniture, tools, and boxes into a container while deciding what to keep. During a basement project, furniture and household items can stay out of the work area without leaving the property. For a contractor, an on-site container can provide a central place for supplies while a crew completes a job.UNITSoffers 12-foot and 16-foot portable storage containers, giving customers options for projects of different sizes. The company delivers and retrieves containers with its ROBO-UNIT lift system, which keeps the container level during placement and pickup. Ground-level access also lets customers load bulky items without climbing into a truck. The team can discuss container size, placement, and delivery access when preparing a quote.“The offer is a fit for someone clearing space at home, a crew wrapping up a job, or a household getting ready to move. We bring the container to them, and they decide how to use the space during those two weeks,” said Bill.The $99 special applies to on-site storage. Customers interested in having a loaded container picked up for warehouse storage or transported for a move can ask UNITSabout those services and receive a separate quote. The team will also review site conditions before delivery, including the available space for the container and the equipment used to place it.UNITSof Chicago serves communities throughout the greater Chicago metro area, including Naperville, Aurora, Schaumburg, Joliet, Elgin, Evanston, Arlington Heights, Downers Grove, Wheaton, and surrounding areas. The fall offer is available now, with no published end date. Customers can call (847) 262-3534 to check availability, discuss their project and request a quote that includes applicable delivery and pickup fees.“Two weeks can be enough time to make real progress on a project that has been waiting all year,” Schertfeger added.“Our goal is to make getting that space straightforward, so customers can focus on the work they set out to do.”To learn more about the fall special or request a portable storage container, visit unitsstorage/chicago-il.About UNITSMoving and Portable Storage of ChicagoUNITSMoving and Portable Storage of Chicago provides portable containers for on-site storage, moving and other storage needs across the greater Chicago area. Customers can load a 12-foot or 16-foot container at their own pace, with delivery and pickup handled by the local UNITSteam. UNITSof Chicago is based at 1150 West 115th St, Bolingbrook, IL 60490. For more information, call (847) 262-3534.

Bill Schertfeger

UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage of Chicago

+1 847-262-3534

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UNITS of Chicago Introduces One-Week Portable Storage Rentals News Provided By UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage of Chicago November 17, 2026, 15:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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