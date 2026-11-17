MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, met Belarus' Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov and reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation, with a focus on increasing trade and investment, tourism, connectivity and people-to-people ties.

“Delighted to meet H.E. Mr. Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus on the sidelines of the 12th meeting of India-Belarus Inter-Governmental Commission,” MoS Singh posted on X.

Highlighting the discussions, the MoS said,“Reviewed the progress of our bilateral cooperation with focus on increasing trade and investment, tourism, connectivity and people to people ties. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the India-Belarus partnership.”

Ryzhenkov arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on an official visit during which he co-chaired the India-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission with Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada on Monday.

"A pleasure to welcome and engage with H.E. Mr. Maxim Vladimirovich Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, during the 12th Session of the India-Belarus Inter-Governmental Commission Meeting. India and Belarus share longstanding friendly relations, with immense potential to expand cooperation in trade, investment, industry, science and technology. Looking forward to further strengthening our bilateral economic partnership and exploring new avenues of mutual growth," Prasada posted on X after the meeting.

The Belarusian Foreign Minister also held a roundtable with members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

On September 12, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Ryzhenkov in New Delhi and discussed bilateral ties and current regional developments, after the Belarusian Foreign Minister arrived to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.

“Glad to meet FM Maxim Ryzhenkov of Belarus today. Reviewed our bilateral ties with focus on increasing trade and investments, connectivity, tourism and people-to-people contacts. Also exchanged perspectives on current regional developments. Wished him a pleasant stay in India,” EAM Jaishankar had posted on X.

Welcoming him to the summit, the MEA had said,“India and Belarus share warm and friendly relations, marked by growing cooperation across a broad range of areas, in bilateral and multilateral spheres.”

In August, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that through joint efforts, it would be possible to elevate India-Belarus relations to a strategic level.