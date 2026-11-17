MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Launching a sharp political attack, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, without naming him directly, over his recent remarks labelling Union Home Minister Amit Shah a "liar" (thapade).

​He retorted that those who betrayed the mandate of Maharashtra's 14 crore citizens and backstabbed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for power have no moral authority to point fingers. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Shinde questioned the credentials of critics accusing national leaders, reminding them of the 2019 political realignment in the state.

​He recalled that the Shiv Sena and BJP had fought the 2019 assembly elections together under a pre-poll alliance. However, he stated that the alliance was broken and the public mandate was subverted solely for the CM's chair, calling it a betrayal of both the voters and the alliance partner," said Shinde.

​Accusing the opposition of indulging in daily rhetoric against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shinde remarked that some leaders have made it their full-time profession to level baseless allegations merely to stay relevant in the media.

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He urged leaders to prioritise helping farmers affected by unseasonal rains, drought, and natural calamities rather than indulging in tokenism and political posturing. He quipped, "They claim to visit farmers' fields, but did they even offer a single packet of biscuits to help?"

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Reacting to allegations made by NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar targeting CM Devendra Fadnavis over the late Ajit Pawar's plane crash inquiry, Shinde defended business-related interactions, stating that merely being present at an event or appearing in a photo with an industrialist does not constitute wrongdoing without concrete evidence.

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Taking a humorous jibe at the opposition, Shinde said their day begins and ends with thinking about PM Modi and Amit Shah, drawing parallels to historical figures and suggesting the opposition suffers from a severe case of political phobia.