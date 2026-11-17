MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced special incentives for serving Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state.

A notification issued by the West Bengal Home and Hill Affairs Department details the special incentives for serving IPS officers as well as officers who have retired in the rank of Director General of Police (DGP).

An insider from the State Home and Hill Affairs Department said the new incentives were finalised after scrutinising several long-standing demands raised by the IPS Association.

The package includes a special monthly allowance of Rs 15,000 for IPS officers below the rank of Inspector General of Police who are posted in Kolkata. This allowance may later be increased to a maximum of Rs 30,000.

Under the new provisions, IPS officers who are not allotted government accommodation and do not draw separate House Rent Allowance (HRA) will receive a maximum house rent reimbursement of Rs 60,000 per month. This ceiling will be raised by 20 per cent every three years.

In addition, education loans of up to Rs 50 lakh at flexible interest rates will be made available to the children of IPS officers for higher education. The loan facility will cover domestic and foreign studies as well as boarding school expenses.

Beyond financial support for foreign travel, the state government has also decided to reimburse the cost of an assistant to help manage official work for serving IPS officers in the state.

Officers retiring in the rank of Director General of Police will be permitted to engage two attendants each after retirement. The state government will bear the salaries of both attendants at rates fixed by the State Labour Department.

"This step by the state government is aimed at increasing the efficiency and morale of IPS officers. These new guidelines are effective immediately," the State Home and Hill Affairs Department said.