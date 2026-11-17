MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur urged all to make it a point to keep the filth in the environment to a minimum.

Speaking exclusively to IANS on the sidelines of the Earthshot Prize Awards Night, Nimrat said that it is high time that we pay attention to the environment.

She said, "I think individually, at a personal level, whatever we are able to do, we should do, and what we shouldn't do, we should pay full attention to that-whether it's, you know, air pollution, water pollution, how we can keep all kinds of filth to a minimum in our environment. It is a personal initiative."

The 'Airlift' actress further added that it is extremely important to be mindful of the environment in our day-to-day life and keep the use of plastic to a minimum.

Additionally, actress Sayani Gupta also told IANS that, according to her, Gen Z is the most environmentally aware generation.

She shared that humans have been exploiting the environment for a long time and that the coming generations are going to be paying a price for it.

Sayani said, "I feel Gen Zs are extremely conscious and cautious. I don't think we are leaving a very good world for the Gen Zs and the Gen Alphas. The brutality against nature, against the Earth that has been going on for decades now, they are going to pay for it..."

Actress Diana Penty also pointed out while interacting with IANS that, according to her, we need to start making efforts towards the environment at an individual level.

"I actually think that we should start at an individual level, and we always think that when it comes to climate conservation, we leave it to somebody else-you know, they will take care of it, or it's not for us to do, and what can we do? We can't do anything. But that's not true. I feel if we start at home, if we start in our own individual way, small steps, you know, whatever we can do at home...," shared the 'Cocktail' actress.