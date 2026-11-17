MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh/New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin has appointed Satish Upadhyay, former Delhi BJP president, as the election in-charge for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, BJP National Headquarters in-charge Tarun Chugh said on Tuesday.

​Elections to the 35 wards of the civic agency are scheduled to be held next month. According to recent administrative notifications and ward draws, 16 seats are reserved across SC and women's categories for the upcoming civic elections.​

The BJP plans to use Upadhyay's organisational skills to win the Chandigarh civic polls. He is currently serving as a legislator from Delhi's Malviya Nagar constituency and as vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, an official statement said.​

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development and infrastructure projects worth Rs 258 crore in Chandigarh.

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The projects include a new government high school in Sarangpur and an underground walkway connecting Panjab University and PGIMER.

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Later, he also attended the 60th Raising Day Parade of Chandigarh Police at the Police Lines in Sector 26 and other events at Tiranga Park in Sector 17. He also presented the President's Police Colour to the Chandigarh Police.

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In his address in the city beautiful, HM Shah announced that the countdown to solving Chandigarh's decades-old problems had begun.

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On November 2, Chandigarh BJP Chief Jatinder Malhotra wrote on X,“A major announcement by Union Home Minister: In just 1 week, Administrator @Gulab_kataria will provide lasting solutions to Chandigarh's 3 biggest problems. With PM Modi's vision, Chandigarh will become the country's No.1 administrative unit! @BJP4Chandigarh #AmitShahinChandigarh.”

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On Tuesday, Malhotra wrote on X,“Heartfelt thanks to the Honourable @AmitShah ji from the people of Chandigarh! As the state president, this is a historic moment. The promise you made to secure ownership rights for 50,000 families in the rehabilitation colonies has now become a reality. A decades-old problem is over. BJP means - we do what we say!”

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