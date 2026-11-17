Digital Dubai Partners With Universities To Align Education With The Future Needs Of The Digital Economy
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori: Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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We are committed to building sustainable partnerships with universities that connect education, research and innovation with the needs of government and the economy, transforming knowledge into solutions, opportunities and added value.
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By collaboration with partners, we can create more opportunities for students to gain practical experience, apply their knowledge and develop the competencies needed to contribute to Dubai's continued growth and future ambitions.
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