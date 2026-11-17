MP CM Invites Investment for Simhastha 2028

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday invited hotel operators to invest in Ujjain ahead of Simhastha 2028, announcing that a single-window clearance system would be established in the city to provide all necessary permissions for the hospitality sector at one place.

The Chief Minister held a one-to-one interaction with prominent hotel operators in Ujjain district, urging them to come forward and develop hotels, tent cities and other accommodation facilities to meet the anticipated requirements of pilgrims and tourists during Simhastha 2028.“Today, I held a one-to-one discussion with prominent hotel operators in Ujjain and invited them to invest in the city in view of the preparations for Simhastha 2028. A single-window centre will be established in Ujjain to promote the hotel industry, where all necessary permissions will be made available at one place,” Yadav said.

He further added,“All stops along the 118-kilometre Panchkoshi pilgrimage route would be declared tourist villages and developed accordingly. Villages such as Dangwada, Gajnikhedi and Runija in Ujjain district would also be connected with rural tourism. The government is working for the successful organisation of Simhastha 2028 and developing Ujjain as a major tourism hub.”

Calling upon private businesses to contribute to the preparations, the Chief Minister urged hotel operators to establish accommodation facilities in Ujjain. He said the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation was providing subsidies of up to 30 per cent for hotel development and directed officials to promote homestay facilities as well.

The Chief Minister said that a special cell would be established to facilitate hotel-related No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and other permissions through a single-window system, adding that delays in preparations for Simhastha would not be tolerated. The Chief Minister further said that infrastructure development for Simhastha was progressing towards completion, but arrangements for accommodating and managing an estimated 30-40 crore devotees would require further planning and participation from society. He highlighted the growth in Ujjain's hospitality infrastructure, stating that the number of hotel rooms in the city, which stood at 570 in 2016, was expected to increase to 16,500 by 2028. Nonetheless, additional accommodation facilities, including tent cities and other temporary arrangements, would also be required to meet the anticipated demand.