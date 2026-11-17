India Marks 65 Years of Ties With Kuwait and Hosts BIMSTEC Meeting

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): India and Kuwait marked the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, with Secretary (West) Sibi George representing India as the Chief Guest at celebrations in Kuwait, while the fifth meeting of the BIMSTEC Expert Group on Maritime Security Cooperation was also held in New Delhi on Tuesday. Sharing details in separate posts on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Secretary (West) Sibi George conveyed warm wishes to the Government and people of Kuwait on the occasion and reaffirmed India's commitment to the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge represented India at celebrations to mark the 65th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait as Chief Guest. He conveyed warm wishes to the Government and people of Kuwait and reaffirmed the commitment to longstanding India- Kuwait partnership and further strengthening of bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest. - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 17, 2026

"He conveyed warm wishes to the Government and people of Kuwait and reaffirmed the commitment to the longstanding India-Kuwait partnership and further strengthening of bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest," Jaiswal said. Meanwhile, the National Security Council Secretariat hosted the fifth meeting of the BIMSTEC Expert Group on Maritime Security Cooperation on November 17, with representatives from all member nations participating.

According to Jaiswal, the meeting marked the completion of another round of "result-oriented discussions" on identified deliverables across five focus areas: Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Oil Pollution Response, Blue Economy and Maritime Security Cooperation. The deliberations also focused on the adoption of Guidelines for Major Marine Oil Pollution Response in the Bay of Bengal. Delegates shared their views and provided professional recommendations on maritime security issues, highlighting the need for a collaborative approach to address threats in the region.

The participating countries also discussed measures to strengthen cooperation on Underwater Domain Awareness (UDA) and the protection of Critical Underwater Infrastructure (UCI). The members appreciated the successful conduct of the maiden BIMSTEC Maritime Security Exercise at Sri Vijaya Puram from October 30 to November 3, 2026. "The meeting agreed upon to continue ongoing efforts towards enhancing information sharing and collective response mechanisms against maritime threats, capacity enhancement and capability building through cooperative and collaborative measures," Jaiswal said. He further noted that the successful conclusion of the fifth expert group meeting underscored the recognition of the maritime domain as a common binding factor in the Bay of Bengal region and marked a significant milestone in collective maritime security efforts. BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.