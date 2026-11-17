Shri Ram Mandir Trust Begins Construction of Gosadan in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to establish a Gosadan, a facility for the care of cows, within the Shri Ram Mandir complex. Construction has begun at the site near Ram Niwas, where modern facilities for the care of the cattle are being developed.

As per the release, the Gosadan will start with eight to ten cows. It will rear and conserve only indigenous Indian breeds and can be expanded as needed. The initiative will help conserve indigenous cattle and make pure milk, curd and ghee from these cows available within the Mandir complex for Ramlala's daily Seva, including Puja, Abhishek and Bhog-Prasad. The presence of Gaumata in the Mandir complex is considered auspicious in the Sanatan tradition.

To mark the establishment of the Gosadan, a religious ceremony was held at around noon on Tuesday in the Yagyashala within the Mandir complex. A symbolic Go Pujan was performed with the chanting of Vedic mantras under the guidance of Acharya Indradev Mishra, Head of Religious Arrangements, the release said. Those present included Trustee Pujya Swami Dinendra Das Ji Maharaj of the Nirmohi Akhara, the Trust's Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra (Retd), Secretary Jagdish Afle, Chief Priest Keshav Sharma and Acharya Indradev Mishra, Head of Religious Arrangements. Pawan Kansal, Tushar Goyal, Brahma Goyal, Mohit Pandey, Pushpdeep, Adarsh Pathak, Pradeep Pandey and Vishal Pandey were also present. (ANI)