President Murmu Inaugurates ICMR NIMR Golden Jubilee Celebrations

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR–NIMR). Congratulating the past and present scientists, researchers and healthcare workers associated with the institute, the President recalled that malaria had historically been one of India's most serious public health challenges, particularly affecting rural and tribal communities, said a release.

Sharing her personal experiences of witnessing the impact of malaria in villages, she highlighted how the disease affected people's livelihoods, education and future. She emphasised the importance of public awareness about completing the prescribed course of medication to ensure effective treatment and prevent recurrence. The President highlighted India's progress in malaria control, noting that malaria cases and deaths had declined by nearly 80 per cent between 2015 and 2025, while the number of high-burden districts had reduced from 155 to 33. She also noted that 160 districts reported zero indigenous malaria cases during 2022–2025.

Appreciating India's exit from the World Health Organization's (WHO) High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) group in 2024, she acknowledged the collective efforts of scientists, healthcare workers and citizens. She recognised ICMR–NIMR's contribution over five decades to research on malaria parasites, mosquito vectors, vector control, insecticide resistance and community surveillance. Emphasising the need for continued vigilance and effective interventions, the President called for strengthened malaria diagnosis, treatment and surveillance, mosquito control, development of new medicines and vaccines, and greater public awareness and community participation. She stressed that scientific research and its outcomes should reach villages and communities where they are most needed.

Drawing attention to emerging challenges such as climate change, unplanned urbanisation and increasing insecticide resistance among mosquitoes, she highlighted the importance of preventing waterlogging, eliminating mosquito breeding sources and strengthening environmental management. She also expressed satisfaction over ICMR–NIMR's contribution to the indigenous malaria vaccine being developed in Bhubaneswar and expressed confidence that it would support India's malaria elimination efforts.

The President also highlighted ICMR's contributions to research against tuberculosis, leprosy, kala-azar and COVID-19, including the establishment of a nationwide testing network and its partnership in the development of India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. Referring to dengue as an emerging public health challenge, she called for effective research and diagnostic interventions. She also appreciated the role of the National One Health Mission in strengthening India's capacity to identify and address health risks emerging at the human-animal-environment interface. Emphasising the importance of indigenous medical technologies and affordable, quality healthcare, she called for stronger collaboration among research institutions, technical and higher education institutions and industry to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda congratulated ICMR–NIMR on completing 50 years of dedicated scientific service. Describing the institute's contribution as a significant service to humanity, he appreciated its commitment to research and malaria prevention. He said that India's progress in malaria control over the past decade was the result of a comprehensive approach involving research on mosquito behaviour and malaria parasites, community participation, effective prevention, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Highlighting the decline of nearly 80 per cent in malaria cases between 2015 and 2025–26 and the reduction in high-burden districts from 155 to 33, he noted that India, which accounts for approximately 16 per cent of the global population, contributes around 0.7 per cent of global malaria cases and 0.6 per cent of malaria deaths. He appreciated India's exit from the WHO's High Burden to High Impact initiative and expressed confidence in achieving malaria elimination by 2030.“We will eliminate malaria by 2030 by bringing about the necessary changes in our strategies and policies,” he said, calling upon ICMR–NIMR to work with renewed commitment.

Nadda also appreciated ICMR's contributions to medical innovation, including MedTech Mitra, Patent Mitra and ELISA-based molecular diagnostics for dengue, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis and other infectious diseases. Highlighting the Government's efforts to strengthen healthcare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he referred to the decline in out-of-pocket expenditure from 63 per cent to 42 per cent and the increase in government health expenditure from 6 per cent to 23 per cent. He called upon the scientific and healthcare community to intensify its efforts and contribute towards making India a leader in healthcare.

Secretary, Department of Health Research (DHR) and Director General, ICMR, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, highlighted ICMR–NIMR's 50-year journey since its establishment in 1977. He noted that the institute had evolved into one of India's premier institutions for malaria and vector-borne disease research, contributing to research on malaria vectors, parasite biology, insecticide resistance, treatment and diagnostics. He highlighted the Comprehensive Case Management Project in Odisha, undertaken in collaboration with the State Government, which demonstrated how universal access to testing, complete treatment and strengthened surveillance could substantially reduce malaria transmission, including in remote communities. He underlined the goals of zero indigenous malaria cases by 2027 and malaria elimination by 2030, and emphasised the need for stronger surveillance, interdisciplinary research and partnerships to address emerging challenges such as climate change, changing vectors and drug resistance. He reiterated ICMR's commitment to supporting research from basic scientific discovery and early-stage development to clinical evaluation of health technologies and interventions.

On this occasion, President Murmu also released a commemorative postage stamp sheet marking the Golden Jubilee of ICMR–National Institute of Malaria Research, following its introduction by Mariamma Thomas, Member Postal Services Board. The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare released the ICMR–NIMR Coffee Table Book and the book ICMR–NIMR Research Journey: Five Decades of Science, Service and Impact. The first copies of the two books were presented to the President. On the occasion, Director of ICMR-NIMR Dr Anup Anvikar highlighted the journey of NIMR in last 50 years through a video film depicting the Institute's contribution in Malaria elimination efforts. The Golden Jubilee celebrations mark five decades of ICMR–NIMR's contribution to malaria research and public health in India. (ANI)