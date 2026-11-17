

Fubo's Pro and Elite subscribers will gain access to the Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle at no additional cost beginning this week.

The company expects positive free cash flow in fiscal 2027 and 2028. Fubo plans to diversify its content portfolio and optimize subscription packages.

FuboTV (FUBO) on Tuesday outlined a strategy to expand beyond traditional pay TV, exploring new content and fan experiences, particularly on mobile, while pursuing additional revenue through transactional, advertising-supported and subscription models.

The announcement followed FuboTV's fiscal 2026 results, which showed revenue at $1.503 billion, in line with Fiscal's consensus estimate of $1.5 billion. The streaming company posted an adjusted loss per share of $0.44, higher than the estimated loss of $0.41 per share.

FuboTV's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $110.6 million, up from $58.5 million a year ago and ahead of its $80 million to $100 million guidance.

What CEO Alisa Bowen Said About Growth

CEO Alisa Bowen said the company's strategy will be to focus on two audiences: sports fans through Fubo and general entertainment viewers through Hulu + Live TV, following the combination of the businesses in October 2025.

“With profitable growth as our North Star, we are sharpening how we market the full breadth of both services, offering choice across price points, and investing in product innovation, particularly mobile, to deepen engagement,” Bowen said.

The company also plans to diversify its content portfolio and optimize subscription packages as viewing habits evolve.“Beyond Pay TV, we see an opportunity to build on Fubo's exceptionally strong fan engagement platform with new content and experiences, especially through mobile, that will open new vectors of growth including advertising and transaction revenue models,” the management said in the shareholders' letter.

Fubo Expands Disney Partnership With New Bundle

Beginning this week, Fubo's Pro and Elite plans will include the Disney+ and Hulu Bundle With Ads at no additional cost, offering subscribers $12.99 in monthly value. The company also launched a Hindi entertainment and cricket offering featuring JioStar, Willow, Sony and Zee to serve the U.S. South Asian community.

Fubo reaffirmed its target of at least $300 million in adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2028 and expects positive free cash flow in both fiscal 2027 and 2028 under its current operating plan.

What Fubo's Q4 Results Show

Fubo reported record fiscal 2026 revenue of $6.1 billion. Fourth-quarter revenue of $1.50 billion remained broadly unchanged from the prior-year pro forma figure of $1.502 billion.

The streaming company's Q4 net loss was $51.8 million, compared with a loss of $96.3 million a year earlier. North American subscribers declined to 5.75 million from 6.01 million.

Starting in fiscal 2027, Fubo will stop reporting quarterly and annual subscriber totals, saying revenue and profitability metrics better reflect its performance as its packaging and pricing options expand.

What Retail Thinks About FUBO Stock

At the time of this writing, FUBO stock was up over 3% in premarket trading, trending on Stocktwits. Retail investors' sentiment around the stock flipped to 'extremely bullish' on the platform.

FUBO stock retail sentiment on November 16, as of 08:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, FUBO stock has tanked more than 76%. In comparison, the iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC), which holds the stock, has risen nearly 7% over the same period.

See Also: Disney Bets On Streaming And Content To Drive FY27 Growth - Raises Dividend, Targets $9B Buyback

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