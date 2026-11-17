MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif believes Mahendra Singh Dhoni's presence in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dressing room as a mentor will benefit the next generation of cricketers, saying the former India captain's influence can extend beyond the franchise to international cricket.

Dhoni, who has retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL), will begin a new chapter with CSK as the team's mentor from the 2027 edition. Latif hailed the legendary wicketkeeper-batter's contribution to Indian cricket, recalling his successful leadership and the inspiration he provided to several players during his illustrious career.

“He was a successful captain. He wore the famous No. 7 jersey and represented a very famous yellow shirt,” Latif told IANS.“Now, he may no longer be playing, but I think the atmosphere at Chepauk Stadium will remain the same as it was when he used to play. Having him as a mentor will be beneficial for the coming generation," he added.

The former Pakistan cricketer also highlighted Dhoni's long-standing dominance in Indian cricket and his association with Chennai Super Kings, where he became one of the most influential figures in the franchise's history.

“He dominated Indian cricket for 15 years. He was also a CSK player, and many players were inspired by him. He became a great player.

“Now, by staying in the dressing room, he can bring even greater benefits to Indian and international cricket. Players from all countries, except Pakistan, come here. That is why I say international cricket.

“Our best wishes are with MSD. He is a true Indian player.”

Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, making them one of the most successful franchises in the tournament's history. He captained the side in more than 200 matches, becoming the first player to lead a franchise in the league for over 200 games.

The former India captain remained at the helm for most of his CSK career, with Ravindra Jadeja briefly taking over the captaincy during the 2022 season before Dhoni returned to the role. He later handed over the leadership to Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2024.

Beyond his leadership, Dhoni has been a key contributor with the bat for CSK. He is the franchise's second-highest run-scorer with 5,314 runs and its most-capped player, having featured in 272 matches. His finishing ability, trademark helicopter shot, and numerous last-ball victories have become an enduring part of the franchise's legacy.