MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: Companies that guarantee loans taken by their subsidiaries cannot escape goods and services tax (GST) simply because they provide the guarantee free of charge, the Delhi High Court ruled on Tuesday. But the court also gave businesses room to challenge the government's rule valuing such guarantees at 1% of the loan amount, saying it cannot be treated as a mandatory minimum.

A bench of Justices Anil Khetarpal and Bharat Parashar, hearing petitions by companies including Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd and Azure Power India Pvt. Ltd., held that a parent company providing a guarantee to a bank for a loan taken by its subsidiary is supplying a service under GST law, even if it charges no fee.

The court said the parent company assumes responsibility for the loan if the subsidiary defaults. The guarantee also allows the subsidiary to draw on the parent's financial strength and creditworthiness to secure funding, making it the beneficiary of the service.

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However, the court offered relief on how the taxable value of the guarantee is determined. It ruled that the government's rule fixing the value at 1% of the guaranteed amount does not prescribe a compulsory floor. Companies can establish, with evidence, that the actual value of a guarantee is lower. If they do so, GST must be calculated on that lower value.

The court also clarified when the tax becomes payable. GST applies when the guarantee is issued, not afresh every year simply because it remains in force. A guarantee that is renewed, extended or enhanced in value, however, constitutes a new service and attracts GST again. Invocation of the guarantee by a bank following the subsidiary's default does not trigger another tax liability.

The ruling distinguishes between guarantees issued across three periods. Guarantees given before 1 July 2017 are not liable to GST unless subsequently renewed, extended or enhanced. Those issued between 1 July 2017 and 25 October 2023 may attract GST, but the 1% valuation rule does not apply to them. The rule applies to guarantees executed, renewed, extended or enhanced from 26 October 2023.

The high court set aside the tax notices, orders and demands challenged by companies including Sterlite Power Transmission, ReNew, GAIL India, Avaada Energy, Hero Future Energies and Hero Solar Energy, to the extent that they ran contrary to its findings. Tax authorities can now reassess the companies' liability and issue fresh notices or demands in accordance with the ruling, after giving them an opportunity to be heard.

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The ruling also means companies will need to review their corporate guarantee arrangements, particularly the recipient's eligibility for input tax credit (ITC) and the valuation of the guarantee, tax experts said.

“The focus should be on proper documentation, valuation and checking ITC eligibility rather than mechanically applying the 1% rate,” said Ankit Jain, partner at Ved Jain and Associates.

“A corporate guarantee can no longer be treated as a formality of lending. Every execution, renewal, extension and enhancement is now a taxable event,” said Jigar Doshi, country head, indirect tax practice, Ascentium India.

Records to be maintained

Companies will also need to maintain records of when guarantees are issued, renewed or extended, build evidence to support their valuation and review long-term guarantees, Doshi said.

The decision is likely to affect companies in power, infrastructure, renewable energy, telecom and roads, where parent companies frequently guarantee loans raised by special purpose vehicles (SPVs) set up to execute projects.

Although GST on corporate guarantees was part of the tax framework from its introduction in 2017, the government prescribed a specific valuation mechanism only in October 2023.

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At its 52nd meeting on 7 October 2023, the GST Council considered the issue. The government subsequently issued a notification on 26 October introducing a rule that valued corporate guarantees at 1% of the guaranteed amount. A circular issued the following day explained how the rule would apply.

The new valuation mechanism prompted several companies to approach the Delhi High Court. Sterlite Power Transmission, the lead petitioner in the batch, challenged both the rule and the government's circulars.

The court has upheld the government's power to introduce the valuation rule, while clarifying that the 1% benchmark cannot be imposed as a compulsory minimum. Companies can establish a lower open-market value and have their GST liability calculated accordingly.

In Gujarat HC footsteps

The ruling follows a similar judgment by the Gujarat High Court in August, which also upheld the levy of GST on corporate guarantees. The Gujarat court, however, held that the 1% valuation rule could not be applied to guarantees issued before 26 October 2023, although GST would apply from that date if such guarantees continued.

"While the Gujarat High Court upheld the validity of the Rule that requires GST to be paid on 1% of the corporate guarantee amount but, read it down. In effect, it has accorded primacy to the actual consideration where charged; whereas, the Delhi High Court has ruled that 1% valuation rule is acceptable but, a“rebuttable presumption” and not a fixed minimum and so, the taxpayer may present a different and lower taxable value with supportive evidences," said Ranjeet Mahtani, partner at Dhruva Advisors.

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"Eyes are now on the Supreme Court as well, which on 16th November, 2026, admitted the SLP of the taxpayer against the decision of the Gujarat High Court, and granted a stay of the demand," he said.