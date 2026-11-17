Debates about measurement have become a ritual in our industry, repeated so often that the original urgency has started to get lost. The Barcelona Principles in 2010 moved us past advertising value equivalency, and the 2020 update made outcomes and goal-setting the new standard. Most agencies nod along, but the gap between principle and practice remains.



The issue is that we still haven't settled on a practical way to translate those principles into the handful of numbers a client can confidently bring to their CEO. Rankings and awards spotlight size and creativity, but they don't answer the only question that matters: Did the work drive real change?



Every agency should anchor its reporting in four measures: relevance, trust, loyalty, and business outcomes. These aren't new concepts. What's missing is the rigor to measure them consistently, transparently, and to call out when progress stalls.



Four measures that matter

Relevance: Did we reach the people who matter, in the places they pay attention? Reach counts everyone who might have seen something. Relevance asks whether the right audience did, in channels they trust. A trade placement read by 40 procurement directors can matter more than a national hit read by millions who will never buy. Relevance now also includes how a brand shows up in AI-generated answers, which increasingly sit between buyers and the coverage we earn.



Trust: Do people believe us more than they did? Trust is the asset every communications program is ultimately building or spending. It can be measured directly through audience surveys and indirectly through the tone and accuracy of coverage, the willingness of credible third parties to speak for the brand, and how audiences react when something goes wrong.



Loyalty: Are people sticking with us and speaking up for us? For a consumer brand, that means repeat purchase and advocacy. For a B2B company, that means renewals and referrals. For a nonprofit, retained donors and members. For an employer, retention. Communications rarely gets credit for loyalty, yet this is often where the value of reputation becomes clearest.



Business outcomes: Did the work move a number the business already tracks? Leads, sales, donations, applications, share of voice against competitors. A useful test is whether the CFO would recognize the metric without needing an explanation. Of course, defining the measures is the easy part. The harder part is agreeing on how to track them. Relevance starts with a target list of outlets, events, and AI search queries the client's audience actually uses, checked before and after the work, so the agency can report where coverage landed and what share of it mattered. Trust is tracked through short pre- and post-campaign audience surveys, supported by coded analysis of whether coverage became more accurate and whether credible third parties were willing to speak for the brand. Loyalty draws on the client's own data, such as renewals, repeat purchases, donor retention, referrals, and review volume, so agencies need access to it. Business outcomes depend on a baseline set before launch for leads, sales, donations, branded search or share of voice, with the attribution method and its limits stated plainly.



This isn't about investing in the latest platform. It's about two fundamentals agencies and clients often overlook: establishing a baseline before any work begins and ensuring access to the client's data after the fact.



Applying the framework where measurement is hardest

Three areas in communications have always defied easy measurement, and they're exactly where vanity metrics can do the most harm.



Crisis communications: The success of crisis work is often what didn't happen, which makes it tempting to report volume: statements issued, media handled, mentions monitored. Volume is the wrong signal. In a crisis, high coverage can actually mean things went badly. Measure instead how quickly the organization became the trusted source on its own story, whether coverage became more accurate over time, how trust and sentiment recovered against the pre-crisis baseline, and whether customers, employees and partners stayed.



Leadership visibility: Executive thought leadership programs are usually reported by counting bylines, podcast appearances and speaking slots. Ask instead whether the right audiences now associate the leader with the topics that matter to the business, whether the leader is being invited rather than pitched, and whether that visibility shows up in recruiting, partnerships or sales conversations.



Audience engagement: Engagement rates are notoriously easy to inflate and misinterpret. The real question isn't how many people interacted, but whether the right people took meaningful action - signing up, returning, sharing with a peer, requesting a demo or attending an event.



From there, each program can have its own simple scorecard. For crisis work, relevance is the share of coverage that quotes the organization as the primary source. Trust is the recovery of sentiment against the pre-crisis baseline, along with the accuracy of what is reported. Loyalty is whether customers, employees, and partners stayed. The business outcome is avoided losses, such as churn, cancellations, or share-price or donation impact, compared with peers in similar situations.



For leadership visibility, relevance means appearing in the outlets and on the stages the target audience values. Trust shows up as unprompted invitations and endorsement from peers and analysts. Loyalty is repeat invitations and an audience that keeps engaging over time. The business outcome is the leader's name coming up in sales, recruiting, and partnership conversations.



For audience engagement, relevance is engagement from the target segments rather than the total audience. Trust is the tone of comments and shares, and creators' and communities' willingness to advocate. Loyalty is returning visitors, repeat participation, and renewals. The business outcome is the sign-ups, demos, purchases, or donations that can be traced back to the program.



What needs to change next



For agencies: Establish baselines before any campaign launches. Build the four measures into every scope of work. Lead with outcomes on a single page and move activity data to the appendix. Be transparent when results fall short. Agencies that only report wins are doing marketing, not measurement.



For clients: Provide agencies with the data they need, including CRM, sales, retention and survey results. Align on the business outcome before tactics are chosen. And reconsider the emphasis on impression totals. Agencies keep reporting them in part because clients keep asking for them.



For the industry: Rankings and awards will always default to what's easiest to compare. They should complement, not replace, evidence of client impact. Awards that require proof of relevance, trust, loyalty, or business results, benchmarked against a clear baseline, would raise standards more than another decade of new principles.



The scoreboard clients actually keep

Clients have always kept their own scoreboard - the one that determines if a retainer is renewed, if the agency earns a seat in the boardroom, and if communications is seen as an investment rather than a cost. The faster we align our measurement with the metrics clients already use, the sooner the business will recognize communications as essential.

Stefan Pollack is president of The Pollack Group, an independent PR and marketing agency founded in 1985, with offices in Los Angeles and New York. He is an adjunct professor at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. The agency is a partner in the Worldcom Public Relations Group.



Note: This article reflects the views of the author and is published as part of PRovoke Media's opinion section. It does not necessarily represent the views of PRovoke Media or its editorial team. We welcome a range of perspectives and invite readers to submit thoughtful responses or counterpoints for consideration to [email protected].