Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.: Today reported financial results and corporate highlights for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2026. Net loss for the quarter was $4.0 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with a net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.06 per share, for the corresponding period in 2025. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares T are trading down $0.005 at $0.36.
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