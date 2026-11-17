Ia Financial Corporation Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - iA Financial Corporation Inc.: Announced its updated 2026 Sustainability Bond Framework which is intended to support iA Financial Group's sustainability strategy. Under the Framework, iA Financial Group intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the issuance of green, social, or sustainability bonds to finance or re-finance, in part or in full, new and/or existing Eligible Assets that meet the Eligibility Criteria within one or more of the Green Eligible Categories and Social Eligible Categories (each, as defined in the Framework). iA Financial Corporation Inc. shares T are trading up $0.73 at $17.66.
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