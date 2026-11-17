Star Diamond Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Star Diamond Corporation: Has reached an agreement with Spirit Resources s.a.r.l. to provide funding to the Company by way of a private placement of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.012 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $2,600,000. Star Diamond Corporation shares T are trading up 0.015 cents at $0.02.
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