Rua Gold Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:04 AM EST - Rua Gold Inc: Announces updated Mineral Resource Estimates for its Reefton Goldfield projects in New Zealand, including a new underground resource at Globe Progress and a substantial increase in the higher-confidence Indicated component at Auld Creek. The Company also announces completion of the Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project Pre-Feasibility Study, with an effective date of November 3, 2026. Rua Gold Inc shares T are trading off $0.06 at $1.01.
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