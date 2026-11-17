MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng

BANGKOK, Nov 17 (NNN) -- Thailand and the United States (US) have reached agreement on key elements of their Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), marking a significant step towards strengthening bilateral economic ties and safeguarding Thailand's access to its largest export market.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and US President Donald Trump signed a joint statement on the agreement in Manila, the Philippines, on Tuesday, ahead of the Special ASEAN-US Summit.

Government Spokesperson Ekkapob Pianpises said the joint statement formally confirmed that both countries had reached agreement on the key substance of the negotiations.

Ekkapob said the development would help reduce trade uncertainty, strengthen business and investor confidence, and create new opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries.

“The progress is important for safeguarding Thailand's access to the US market, which is the country's largest export market,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ekkapob said the agreement would also improve opportunities for Thai products to secure competitive tariff rates compared with those of other countries in the region, allowing exporters and investors to plan their businesses with greater confidence.

He said Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun had led Thailand's negotiating team under the Team Thailand framework, working with relevant government agencies.

“Throughout the negotiations, the team had consulted government agencies, the private sector and stakeholders from various sectors to ensure that their proposals and concerns were taken into account in determining Thailand's position,” he said.

Ekkapob said the next step would involve both countries preparing and reviewing the full legal text before signing the final ART agreement, followed by the respective domestic legal procedures.

In Thailand, the government would seek feedback from relevant stakeholders before submitting the agreement to Parliament in accordance with the country's laws and Constitution.

He said the agreement would also provide opportunities for Thailand and the US to expand cooperation in trade, investment, technology and innovation, enhancing Thailand's competitiveness and creating long-term economic opportunities.

“The signing marks an important milestone, confirming that Thailand and the US have reached agreement on the key substance of the negotiations, aimed at safeguarding export markets, expanding trade and investment opportunities, and strengthening the confidence of Thai businesses to remain competitive in the global market,” he said.

--NNN