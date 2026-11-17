MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he looks forward to being in China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, stating that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping have "some very important things to discuss."

Trump told reporters that the US is producing rare earths "at a level that we've never made before," estimating that its output will catch up to China's within 10 months.

"Everything that we need, we'll have in 10 months," he claimed, adding that the US is producing "major numbers."

He also said he will not have to raise the issue of Taiwan, because Xi will bring it up first.