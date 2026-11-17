Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Mariam Kvrivishvili, Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, was posted on the Azerbaijani president's social media accounts on November 17.

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