MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the data was released by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

As of November 17, farmers had harvested 50.1 million tonnes of grain from 9.56 million hectares, or 82.4% of the projected area, with an average yield of 5.24 tonnes per hectare. Total production of oilseed crops, including sunflower, soybean and rapeseed, reached 18.1 million tonnes, the ministry said.

The harvest included 26.26 million tonnes of wheat from 5.12 million hectares, with an average yield of 5.13 tonnes per hectare, 6.59 million tonnes of barley from 1.48 million hectares, with a yield of 4.45 tonnes per hectare, 834,100 tonnes of peas from 302,200 hectares at 2.76 tonnes per hectare, and 3.9 million tonnes of winter and spring rapeseed from 1.33 million hectares, with a yield of 2.94 tonnes per hectare.

According to the ministry, harvesting of late-season crops is still underway.

Farmers had harvested 16.29 million tonnes of corn from 2.57 million hectares, or 56.2% of the projected area, with an average yield of 6.34 tonnes per hectare. Buckwheat output totaled 61,000 tonnes from 47,500 hectares, or 97.8% of the projected area, while millet production reached 89,900 tonnes from 38,800 hectares, or 94.9% of the expected area.

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At the same time, sunflower production reached 10.91 million tonnes from 4.93 million hectares, or 94.1% of the projected area, with an average yield of 2.22 tonnes per hectare, while soybean output totaled 3.33 million tonnes from 1.53 million hectares, or 95.2% of the projected area, at a yield of 2.18 tonnes per hectare.

As of November 17, farmers had harvested 7.45 million tonnes of sugar beets from 145,500 hectares, or 85.2% of the projected area, with an average yield of 51.25 tonnes per hectare.

As reported, Ukraine's autumn sowing campaign remains underway. As of November 11, farmers had planted winter crops on 4.63 million hectares, or 88.9% of the projected area.