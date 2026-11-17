MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced the agreement.

The memorandum creates a framework for producing Ukrainian defense systems in Finland, facilitating technology transfers and developing joint defense solutions, the ministry said. While active hostilities continue, most of the output produced under the partnership will be prioritized for Ukraine's defense needs.

The document also provides for joint research and development of new defense systems and promotes investment in defense industry enterprises in both countries. Finland will help establish cooperation between companies and support the permitting procedures required for joint production projects. The partners also plan to set up a joint steering board to coordinate cooperation, set priorities, review new projects, and facilitate technology transfers and the launch of joint production facilities.

discusses strengthening air defence, long-range capabilities with Canadian counterpar

“Developing joint production projects is one of our priorities. Ukraine has technology and combat experience, while Finland has a strong industrial base. We are combining our strengths to get more high-quality weapons into Ukrainian warriors' hands faster and, at the same time, strengthen our countries' defence capabilities,” Khmara said.

During the meeting, the ministers also discussed further strengthening Ukraine's air defenses ahead of winter, including additional deliveries of air defense systems. Khmara also thanked Finland for ammunition supplied last month.

As reported by Ukrinform, Finland is examining the possibility of building anti-tank obstacles similar to those used by Ukraine in order to strengthen its border defenses against Russia.

Photo: Defense Ministry