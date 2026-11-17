MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) - Jordan participated in the 37th session of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Committee on Development and Intellectual Property (CDIP) in Geneva.

Department of the National Library Director General Firass Darabah represented the Kingdom at the five-day meeting, which began on Monday.

Darabah said that intellectual property (IP) is a "vital driver" of innovation and economic, cultural, and knowledge-based growth. He praised WIPO's efforts to build national capacities and align IP systems with sustainable development goals.

Darabah pointed to the role national libraries play in safeguarding cultural heritage and providing public access to knowledge while protecting creators' rights.

Addressing the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital platforms, he called for updated legal frameworks that balance copyright protection with innovation.

He also urged better global dialogue on the use of copyrighted works to train AI models, stressing the need for transparency and fair protection for creators without stifling technological progress.

During an evening session, Darabah called on WIPO to expand the role of national libraries within its development agenda projects. He noted that libraries should be recognized not merely as archival institutions, but as active partners in sustainable development and research.

He further advocated for international cooperation in long-term digital preservation to ensure the authenticity and survival of digital heritage.

Through its participation, the National Library intends to showcase Jordan's experience in copyright enforcement and documentary preservation while adopting global best practices to keep pace with rapid technological shifts.

//Petra// HA