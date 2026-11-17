MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Nov. 17 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces launched widespread raids across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, detaining 25 Palestinians and demolishing agricultural and residential structures.

The arrests targeted several areas across the territory and included several former prisoners whom Israeli authorities claimed were "wanted," according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Society.

Meanwhile, Israeli bulldozers demolished multiple farmers' greenhouses in the village of Bardala in the Jordan Valley. Forces also razed a home and a water well in Al Deirat area in Yatta, south of Hebron.

//Petra// HA