MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 4:58 am - TReDS platforms help MSMEs access early payments against unpaid invoices through digital financing. Explore four RBI-authorised platforms in India, their key features and how they support business working capital.

Delayed payments from corporate buyers can create working capital challenges for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Businesses often have to wait 30 to 90 days or longer to receive payments against completed orders, affecting their ability to manage expenses, purchase inventory and take on new projects.

The Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) addresses this challenge by allowing MSMEs to receive early payments against eligible invoices through a digital financing platform. It connects MSME suppliers, corporate buyers and banks or other eligible financiers, enabling competitive bidding for invoice discounting.

India has seen growing adoption of TReDS as a formal working capital financing mechanism. Here are five platforms that have received RBI authorisation, including an important update on the current operational status of C2treds.

4 RBI-Approved TReDS Platforms in India

1. RXIL (Receivables Exchange of India Limited)

RXIL is an RBI-authorised TReDS platform promoted by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). It provides a digital marketplace where MSME suppliers can access financing against eligible invoices raised on registered corporate buyers.

The platform connects suppliers, buyers and participating financiers, allowing banks and financial institutions to submit competitive bids for accepted invoices. MSMEs can evaluate these offers and select suitable financing terms.

Key features:

- Digital invoice submission and financing.

- Competitive bidding by multiple financiers.

- Collateral-free invoice discounting.

- Financing without recourse to MSME sellers under TReDS.

- Participation from corporate buyers, government departments and PSUs.

Best suited for: MSMEs supplying goods and services to large corporates, government organisations and public sector enterprises.

2. M1xchange

M1xchange, operated by Mynd Solutions Private Limited, is an RBI-authorised TReDS platform that facilitates invoice discounting for MSMEs. It connects suppliers, corporate buyers and financiers through a digital marketplace.

Once a buyer accepts an invoice, participating financiers can submit discounting offers. Suppliers can choose an appropriate bid and receive early payment against eligible receivables.

Key features:

- Online invoice discounting.

- Digital supplier onboarding.

- Multiple financier participation.

- Competitive bidding mechanism.

- Non-recourse financing under TReDS.

Best suited for: MSMEs looking for digital invoice financing against accepted invoices from registered corporate buyers.

3. Invoicemart

Operated by A.TReDS Limited, Invoicemart is an RBI-authorised TReDS platform that helps MSMEs convert outstanding invoices into working capital.

The platform brings MSME suppliers, corporate buyers and financial institutions together. After invoice acceptance, financiers can bid for the receivables, providing businesses with an opportunity to access funds before the payment due date.

Key features:

- Digital invoice financing.

- Competitive bidding from financiers.

- Online transaction processing.

- Financing against eligible trade receivables.

- Non-recourse financing under TReDS.

Best suited for: MSMEs supplying registered corporate buyers and seeking early payment against approved invoices.

4. DTX (Domestic Trade Exchange)

DTX, operated by KredX Platform Private Limited, received RBI authorisation in January 2025. It provides a digital marketplace for financing eligible MSME trade receivables.

Through DTX, businesses can submit invoices raised against registered buyers and receive financing offers from participating financiers. The platform also supports eligible transactions under the CGTMSE credit guarantee facility.

Key features:

- RBI-authorised TReDS operations.

- Digital invoice submission.

- Competitive financier bidding.

- Financing against eligible MSME receivables.

- Access to applicable credit guarantee coverage.

Best suited for: MSMEs looking for digital invoice discounting and working capital financing.

How to Choose the Right TReDS Platform

Before registering, MSMEs should consider the following factors:

- Buyer availability: Check whether your corporate customers are registered on the platform.

- Financier participation: Consider the availability of banks and financial institutions offering financing.

- Discounting rates: Evaluate competitive bids and applicable transaction charges.

- Registration requirements: Review Udyam, GST, KYC and invoice documentation requirements.

- Transaction process: Understand invoice acceptance, bidding and payment settlement timelines.

Conclusion

TReDS has become an important financing mechanism for MSMEs looking to manage delayed payments and improve working capital. RBI-authorised platforms connect suppliers with corporate buyers and financiers, making invoice discounting more accessible through digital transactions.

Among the operational platforms, RXIL offers MSMEs a digital marketplace to access competitive invoice financing from participating banks and financial institutions. For businesses supplying large corporates, government departments and PSUs, it provides an additional route to convert eligible outstanding invoices into working capital.